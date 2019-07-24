WISNER — Pender has been there. Done that. Hooper-Scribner is a team on the rise.
Been there, done that held the evening here as Pender’s Brady Oliver tossed a one-hitter and led his team to a return to the Class C State Senior Legion tournament this weekend in Syracuse with a 5-0 win Tuesday in the Class C, Area 2 championship game.
This group of Pender Seniors has plenty of post season experience and has been high up at the end of state tournaments in recent years.
“We’ve had our ups and downs this season but we’re coming around at the right time,” said Pender coach Clay Haymart. “We didn’t have a lot of nerves tonight. We just really didn’t play very well."
Haymart’s assessment was evident in the score line as Pender committed five errors.
Despite the miscues, Oliver was flawless with his one-hit shutout performance.
“I kind of had a rough start,” Oliver said. “But I got re-focused and things went better from there.”
Oliver also echoed Haymart’s assessment of the season.
“We played decent during the season but just not like we are now,” Oliver said. “We seem to get really focused this time of year and really confident.”
In the other dugout, Hooper-Scribner was just happy to get its senior team this far.
“We really didn’t expect to get this far, but as long as we were here we were going to try to win,” said Hooper-Scribner coach John Peters. “We had a really good Junior team and we really have only two true Seniors on this team.”
The Hooper-Scribner Juniors fell one game short in last week’s area-play, which helped them field a team here in the senior area tournament.
“Pender is just a quality team and they took care of their business here tonight,” Peters said. “Oliver did a nice job . He made the big pitches when he needed to. He threw a great game.”
Oliver scored all the runs he would need on the night in the first inning as the lead-off batter.
He got aboard with a single after milking a 3-2 count from Hooper-Scribner pitcher Austin Peters.
He circled the bases and eventually scored on a passed ball.
In the third, Pender put the game on ice and gave Oliver more than enough runs, plating three additional runs to make it 4-0.
“We definitely need to hit the ball better,” Haymart said. “We need to get more aggressive at the plate and simply hit the ball better.”
Hunter Ferguson, Sam Mailloux and Nolan Ostrand got on base before Chris Rutar was hit by a pitch.
Nick Ronnfeldt laced a single and was the last man left on base as Pender scored the three runs.
Oliver would score his own insurance run in the fourth after ripping a double and Pender was on its way to Syracuse this weekend.
“We’ll use getting this far as experience for down the road,” Peters said. “Like I said, most of these guys playing tonight are Juniors so this shows them how to play in these kind of games and what it takes to win.”
“We have been runner-up at state and placed third, we want to get over the hump,” Haymart said. “It won’t be easy at all, but we’ve been there before.”
Class C, Area 2 championship
Pender 103 100 0 — 5 4 5
Hooper-Scribner 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
WP: Brady Oliver. LP: Austin Peters. 2B: (P) Brady Oliver.