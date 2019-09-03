Panthers 2nd in own invite

Norfolk finished pool play with a record of 3-0, then fell to Kearney in the final in straight sets to earn runner-up honors in its own invitational on Saturday.
“We had a slow start, but we were able to edge out Yankton,” Norfolk coach Katie Wright- Oswald said, referring to the Panthers’ 25-16, 25-10 victory to open the tournament.
Norfolk then dropped the first set to Lincoln High 22-25 before rebounding with 25-8 and 25-21 victories. “We were behind 6-0 (in the first set) before we got rolling,” Wright-Oswald said. “Then, the second set, we came out and played our best,” she said.
Winning the third set came at a cost as outside hitter Jalen Hoffman went down with a high ankle sprain. Wright-Oswald expects her to miss a couple of weeks.
The Panthers adjusted then finished pool play with a gutty sweep of Hastings 25-23, 30-28.
Missing Hoffman really hurt the Panthers in the championship match.
“Kearney got us right away with size, power and aggressiveness,” Wright-Oswald said. The Bearcats won by scores of 25-16, 25-18.
The Panthers are 2-2 on the year and were to have hit the road Tuesday night for a match with HAC rival Grand Island.