NDN volleyball

Norfolk finished pool play with a record of 3-0, then fell to Kearney in the final in straight sets to earn runner-up honors in its own invitational on Saturday.

“We had a slow start, but we were able to edge out Yankton,” Norfolk coach Katie Wright- Oswald said, referring to the Panthers’ 25-16, 25-10 victory to open the tournament.

Norfolk then dropped the first set to Lincoln High 22-25 before rebounding with 25-8 and 25-21 victories. “We were behind 6-0 (in the first set) before we got rolling,” Wright-Oswald said. “Then, the second set, we came out and played our best,” she said.

Winning the third set came at a cost as outside hitter Jalen Hoffman went down with a high ankle sprain. Wright-Oswald expects her to miss a couple of weeks.

The Panthers adjusted then finished pool play with a gutty sweep of Hastings 25-23, 30-28.

Missing Hoffman really hurt the Panthers in the championship match.

“Kearney got us right away with size, power and aggressiveness,” Wright-Oswald said. The Bearcats won by scores of 25-16, 25-18.

The Panthers are 2-2 on the year and were to have hit the road Tuesday night for a match with HAC rival Grand Island.

Tags

In other news

Postgame: Norfolk, Battle Creek off to strong start

Postgame: Norfolk, Battle Creek off to strong start

Despite a loss to Lincoln Southwest, the Norfolk Panthers volleyball team has a reason to be optimistic, and the athleticism of its players is lifting Battle Creek early in the season. Plus, which surprise team has a good chance of entering this week's ratings? (Hint: They have a 'winning' n…

Panthers 2nd in own invite

Panthers 2nd in own invite

Norfolk finished pool play with a record of 3-0, then fell to Kearney in the final in straight sets to earn runner-up honors in its own invitational on Saturday.

Northeast sports shorts from the weekend

Northeast sports shorts from the weekend

The No. 11 Northeast Community College volleyball team (4-5) split four matches as it hosted the Northeast Tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.

All these years later, Huskers vs Buffs still a grudge match

All these years later, Huskers vs Buffs still a grudge match

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — It’s going on a decade since Nebraska and Colorado went their separate ways because of conference realignment, and current players weren’t born yet or can’t remember when the series was one of the most competitive in the old Big Eight and Big 12.