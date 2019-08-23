Panther girls compete at Papio

NDN Norfolk High sports logo

PAPILLION — Omaha Duchesne’s Lauren Goertz fired a round of 73 to earn medalist honors at the Papillion-La Vista Invitational on Thursday.

Millard North won the team race with a score of 323.

Norfolk finished 11th in the 13-team tournament at 436. The Panthers’ Kylie Blume finished 21st with a score of 90.

Papillion-La Vista Invitational

Millard North 323, Omaha Duchesne 339, Papillion-LaVista 339, Gering 347, Lincoln Pius X 350, Omaha Marian 363, Elkhorn 386, Millard West 389, Fremont 393, Papillion-LaVista South 415, Norfolk 436, Bellevue West 441, Omaha Burke 489.

Top 10 individuals

1. Lauren Goertz, ODU 73; 2. Emily Karmazin, ELK, 74; 3. Katie Ruge, MN, 74; 4. Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 75; 5. Lauren Carr, LPX, 76; 6. Jazmine Taylor, MN, 76; 7. Madi Schlaeffer, GER, 80; 8. Sydney Taake, PLV, 80; 9. Ava Matthies, OMAR, 81; 10. Elly Speece, PLV, 82.

Norfolk individuals

21. Kylie Blume, NOR, 90; 34. Leah Vanderheiden, NOR, 98; 54. Paxton Peters, NOR, 111; 62. Mia Bertus, NOR, 137; 65. Destiny Merchant, NOR, 154.

