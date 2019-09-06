Oakland-Craig 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13

OAKLAND -- Oakland-Craig scored on seven of eight possessions in the first half while keeping Hartington Cedar Catholic from moving the chains prior to the 3:33 mark of the second quarter while rolling to a 50-13 win here Friday.
Colton Thomsen completed 7 of 8 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores, and Ian Lundquist ran for 54 yards with a pair of touchdowns on 10 carries for the Daily News No. 4 Knights. Oakland-Craig outgained Cedar Catholic 332-34 in the first half while improving to 2-0.
Sixth-rated Cedar Catholic, which fell to 0-2 after opening the season with a loss to BRLD, got on the board in the third quarter on a 16-yard run from Easton Becker, who finished with 43 yards on four carries. Nathan Potts added 40 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.
Hartington Cedar Catholic 0 0 6 7 - 13
Oakland-Craig 20 30 0 0 - 50
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
O-C: Blake Johnson 40 run (kick failed)
O-C: Ian Lundquist 2 run (run failed)
O-C: Colton Thomsen 1 run (Jaron Meyer run)
SECOND QUARTER
O-C: Lundquist 2 run (Wyatt Seagren pass from Thomsen)
O-C: Coulter Thiele 53 pass from Thomsen (Lundquist run)
O-C: Thomsen 11 run (Seagren pass from Thomsen)
O-C: Tavis Uhing 21 run (run failed)
THIRD QUARTER
HCC: Easton Becker 16 run (run failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
HCC: Nathan Potts 36 run (Ted Bengston kick)