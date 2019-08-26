BEATRICE — Northeast Community College finished the RKP Invitational over the weekend with a 1-3 record.
On Saturday, the Hawks fell in four sets to Cloud County Community College of Concordia, Kansas, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-17, before picking up their first win over host Southeast Community College 25-19, 25-18, 25-23.
Norfolk’s Carly Hirsch led the team in the Cloud County match with nine kills. MaKayla Davidson pitched in 12 assists and Josie Sanger recorded 22 digs in the back row for the Hawks.
In the win over Southeast, Hannah Heppner tallied 13 kills, Davidson had 25 assists and Caitlin Kumm added 22 digs.
The Hawks return to the court on Wednesday for their home opener against their Highway 81 rivals from Central Community College of Columbus at 7 p.m. at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.