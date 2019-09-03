Northeast sports shorts from the weekend

VOLLEYBALL
No. 11 Northeast splits four matches
The No. 11 Northeast Community College volleyball team (4-5) split four matches as it hosted the Northeast Tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
On Friday, the Hawks defeated Lake Region (North Dakota) State College, 25-19, 25-18 and 25-10 and fell to Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College, 25-16, 29-27, 25-20. On Saturday, Northeast downed Williston (North Dakota) State College 25-9, 25-9 and 25-21, before dropping the nightcap against North Dakota State College of Science 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12.
Against the Royals in the first match of the tournament, Caitlin Orton (Mills) and Elley Beaver (Columbus) tallied five kills apiece. Freshman setter Jamie Bonifas had 11 assists.
In the loss to the Greyhounds, Brianna Bauer (O’Neill) led the Hawks with 13 kills, while MaKayla Davidson recorded 28 assists. Freshman libero Josie Sanger (Crofton) added 23 digs.
On the second day of the tournament against Williston State, Hannah Heppner (Stanton) notched seven kills and three blocks. Bonifas had 26 assists and Sanger pitched in 14 digs.
In a rematch from last season's NJCAA DII National Tournament, the Hawks and Wildcats went neck-to-neck in a five-set thriller that was ultimately won by North Dakota State College of Science. Beaver recorded 14 kills and 19 digs, while Orton, Heppner and Megan Wehrbein added 10 kills each. Sanger and Davidson had 38 and 37 digs, respectively, while Bonifas recorded her first double-double of the season with 49 assists and 22 digs.
“Overall we played a good tournament,” Northeast coach Amanda Schultze said. “We had our struggles against a quick and in-system Fort Scott team, but we came back Saturday and played some competitive volleyball. NDSCS is a good team and was in to get revenge from their loss to us last year at the national tournament. We played a good game against them, but fell a few points short.”
The Hawks hit the road for their first ICCAC match up of the season when they face Iowa Lakes Community College at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Estherville, Iowa.
SOCCER
Hawks split pair of matches
The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team faced tough competition on Saturday and Sunday in Mount Pleasant and Lufkin, Texas.
The Hawks (3-1) came away with a 1-0 victory over Northeast Texas Community College, thanks to a goal in the 87th minute by Mandy Stricker assisted by Kahrena Thompson .
“This was a very physical game,” head coach Chad Miller said. “We had some good chances in the first half, but struggled a little to find our rhythm. We came out much stronger in the second half and moved the ball much better. Our defense did a great job not allowing any easy shots.”
MacKenzie Byrnes tallied seven saves in the net.
On Sunday, the Hawks came up just a little short, falling 2-1 to Angelina College. Stricker scored the lone goal for the Hawks in the 13th minute.
Northeast outshot Angelina 15-11 in the contest.
“This game was a battle,” Miller said. “It had a lot of ups and downs in it. It was very hot, we were banged up and tired from the day before and we were playing a good team. Our possession was great and were keeping the ball on our offensive half of the field for the first 30 minutes of the match.”
The Hawks are back on the pitch at 4:30 p.m. Thursday when they take on Central Community College in Columbus.
SOCCER
The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team was unable to pick up a win over the weekend, falling 3-0 to Northeast Texas Community College and 4-0 to Angelina College in Mount Pleasant and Lufkin, Texas.
The Hawks (1-3) were unable to find any momentum against Northeast Texas after trailing 2-0 at halftime. Northeast was out-shot 24-3 in the match, while Ivan Castillo-Garcia recorded six saves.
“We are having some troubles finding our chemistry,” coach Chad Miller said. “It is still very early in our season, but each game we need to get a little closer to what we want. We can get the ball up the field, but can’t seem to connect for a shot in front of the goal.”
On Sunday, the Hawks managed six shots, but were unable to connect as they were shut-out for the second day in a row.
Jorge Trejo tallied four saves in the loss.
“This was another game of us going forward successfully, but not being able to get a shot off,” Miller added. “We possess really well going forward, but lose it when we get in the opponent’s defensive third. There is a lot we need to do to get better. We have to keep playing for each other and be a little patient on and off the ball.”
The Hawks return to the pitch at 2 p.m. Thursday when they take on Central Community College in Columbus.