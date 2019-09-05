VOLLEYBALL
Hawks sweep Iowa Lakes
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa — The Northeast volleyball team made quick work of Iowa Lakes on Wednesday, sweeping the Lakers 25-15, 25-11, 25-10.
Megan Wehrbein led the Hawks in kills with 11 while Brianna Bauer had 10. Carly Hirsch had seven blocks, Josie Sanger led the team in digs with 16 and Jamie Bonifas recorded 33 assists.
Northeast is now 5-5 on the year, 1-0 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, and will host Southeastern Community College of West Burlington, Iowa on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
GOLF
Northeast 6th in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Northeast Community College finished sixth in the 17-team Blue River Classic on Tuesday and Wednesday at Highlands Golf Course here.
The Hawks finished with a two-day total of 599, 24 shots behind team champion Iowa Western.
Iowa Western’s Dean Walsh earned medalist honors with a four-under-par total of 139. Matthew Kingston led the Hawks. His two-day total 147 was good for an 11th-place tie.
Ty Heimes and Jordan Hart both shot scores of 150 to tie for 20th. All five Northeast golfers playing in the team portion on the tournament scored in the 70s on both days.
BLUE RIVER CLASSIC
1. Iowa Western, 575; 2. Midland, 582; 3. Doane, 588; 4. Iowa Western B, 591; 5. Morningside, 593; 6. Northeast, 599; T7. Dakota Wesleyan, 604; T7. Northwestern, 604; 9. Concordia, 623; 10. Southeast, 626; 11. Midland B, 629; 12. Dordt, 637; T13. Briar Cliff, 638; T13. Doane B, 638; 15. York, 642; 16. Hastings, 651; 17. Mount Marty, 711.
TOP TEN
1. Dean Walsh, IW, 139; 2. Kean Kontor, MID, 140; T3. Rick van der Nat, IW, 143; T3. Jakob Falk, IW, 143; T3. Cody Troudt, MID, 143; T6. Peyton Koch, MID, 145; T6. Conor Schubring, DOA, 145; T8. Sam Storey, MOR, 146; T8. Roger Sack, DOA, 146; T8. Cade McCallum, IW, 146.
NORTHEAST GOLFERS
T11. Matthew Kingston, 147; T20. Jordan Hart, 150; T20. Ty Heimes, 150; T29 John Lapour, 152; T36 Grant Sell, 153; T55. Dawson Sundsted, 160; T79. Jacob Lingenfelter, 166; T87. Gabriel Pfiefer, 168; T98. Hunter Goehring, 177.