Cayd McCarter

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Cayd McCarter of Norfolk participated in two national diving competitions here over the weekend. 

In the USA Diving Rising Stars Championships, McCarter was the champion of Saturday’s one-meter competition with a score of 384.65 as part of the boys 16-18 Airborne Diving Academy.
 
In Friday’s three-meter event, he placed second. In the AAU Diving Nationals on Sunday, he finished 14th in boys three-meter diving. McCarter placed fourth in the one-meter event on Thursday.  

