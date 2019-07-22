RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Cayd McCarter of Norfolk participated in two national diving competitions here over the weekend.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Cayd McCarter of Norfolk participated in two national diving competitions here over the weekend.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The heat was nearly unbearable here in the opening round of the Class A, Area 6 American Legion Junior baseball tournament on Friday, July 19.
COLUMBUS — The Norfolk Nucor Steel Seniors baseball team will have its back to the wall after losing 7-1 to top-seeded Fremont First State Bank at Pawnee Park here on Friday afternoon.
CHICAGO — Scott Frost wants Nebraska’s football program in 2019 to mirror, as much as possible, the way Tom Osborne ran it in his heyday. That means having as big of a roster — around 150 players — as Title IX compliance will allow.
CHICAGO — Jim Delany wanted to say thank you and goodbye.
CHICAGO — Nebraska hasn’t made a decision on the status of running back Maurice Washington, and coach Scott Frost said Thursday that could continue to be the case all the way until the Aug. 31 season opener.
CHICAGO — Scott Frost declined to address the specific health of redshirt freshman Cameron Jurgens. But in general, a full-go season from the converted offensive lineman would go a long way for the Huskers.
Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki announced today that Joey Baldwin has been named head women’s golf coach. The program was re-instated to the Wildcat athletic department as a varsity sport on June 19th and Baldwin will spend the 2019-20 season recruiting student-athlete…
