GRETNA — The Norfolk softball team won back-to-back elimination games to advanced to the second day of the District A-4 tournament here.
Norfolk raced past Lincoln High 19-1 and rallied to edge Lincoln Pius X 9-7 to stay alive. The Panthers dropped a 6-2 decision to Grand Island to open.
In the final game Wednesday, the Panthers had to come back after the Thunderbolts got three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 7-6 lead. Norfolk responded with three runs to end the game. Brandy Unger came up huge with two home runs and the pitching win.
The Panthers had nine extra-base hits in the three-inning win over the Links, including two doubles by Paeton Coler and home runs by Natalia Linn and Jade Koch. Unger allowed two hits to grab the victory in the circle.
The second day of the tournament has been postponed to Saturday. Gretna and Grand Island are to play at 11 a.m., with the Panthers facing the loser at 1 p.m. The two winners are to play in the championship set for 3 p.m.
Game 1
Lincoln Pius X 13, Lincoln High 4
Game 2
Grand Island 030 010 2 — 6 11 0
Norfolk 000 200 0 — 2 6 1
LP: Brandy Unger. 3B: (NOR) Jade Koch.
Game 3
Gretna 13, Lincoln Pius X 8
Game 4
Lincoln High 001 — 1 2 0
Norfolk 8(10)1 — 19 19 1
WP: Brandy Unger. 2B: (NOR) Sydney Rader, Unger, Skylar Hopkins, Makenna Waldow, Taylor Schmidt, Paeton Coler 2. HR: (NOR) Natalia Linn and Jade Koch.
Game 5
Lincoln Pius X 102 100 3 — 7 11 2
Norfolk 012 120 3 — 9 13 1
WP: Brandy Unger. 2B: (NOR) Natalia Linn, Makenna Waldow, Taylor Schmidt. HR: Unger 2.