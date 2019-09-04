GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Senior High had an opportunity to seize control against Norfolk on Tuesday.
After trailing for most of the second set, the Islanders rallied back to take a 23-20 lead with a chance to go up 2-0 in the match.
The Panthers had other ideas, using a 6-1 run to take the second set and grab momentum for the rest of the match in claiming a 21-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19 victory at Grand Island Senior High.
Norfolk coach Katie Wright-Oswald said she felt that second set was a momentum changer and the Panthers had a lot more energy after rallying.
“We had to make our own energy and when you come into someone else’s gym, you need to make sure you’re building that,” she said. “But I felt it was slow energy and it wasn’t our pace of play in the beginning. I think the girls did that very well later on, especially at the end of that second set there.”
For the Islanders, their communication and passing broke down during that stretch. Erin Schwanenbeck made a dig that landed over on Grand Island’s side, then an Anden Baumann ace serve, followed by an Islander error, tied the match. GISH did take it to set point on a Norfolk error, but a Jordyn Schommer kill, a Karly Kalin ace serve and another GISH error gave the Panthers the second set.
“We still had a chance, but we need to understand our parts,” Islander coach Bill Root said. “We did some things that appear to be pretty easy and we kind of mess it up like we did there.”
At first, Grand Island took advantage of Norfolk’s errors in the opening set. The Panthers had nine errors. Grand Island was also serving tough to get Norfolk out of system as Tori Hale had back to back ace serves to give the Islanders a 23-17 first set lead.
Grand Island rallied from a 16-11 deficit to even the second set at 20-all, then kills from Emma Hilderbrand and Maddy Hill, followed by a Panther error, gave the Islanders the 23-20 lead.
Wright-Oswald said it was a matter of Norfolk cutting down on its errors as it added seven hitting errors in the second.
“I told the girls that you will never win if you play against two opponents — yourself and the opposing team,” she said. “There’s no way a team is going to win so we just had to clean up stuff on our side of the net.”
After the second set, Norfolk was in system a lot, which allowed Baumann, who dished out 30 assists and had eight kills, to get a lot of players involved. The Panthers had five players with over seven kills, led by Kalin’s nine and Ali Sovereign’s eight.
That allowed the Panthers to take a 23-17 lead in the third and a 23-15 lead in the fourth. Wright-Oswald said Baumann was the player of the game for the Panthers.
“Anden is our captain and there’s a reason why. She made some great decisions out there. She knows who to get the ball to and she knows when she has to be an attacker,” she said.
Anna McCoy led the Islanders with 12 kills, while Hilderbrand and Lilly Reed each added eight. Hale had 16 assists for Grand Island.
“Norfolk is a good team and they have a great setter. We did do some things better than we did last weekend,” Root said. “But we gave them some easy freeballs. But my receiving team is all new and hopefully as the year goes on, we’ll get better. We had some players do some nice things for us, but we just need to get some confidence.”
Norfolk will host Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Norfolk (3-2) def. Grand Island (0-4)
21-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19
n NORFOLK (Kills-aces-blocks) — Leah Petty 0-1-0, Jaci Driscoll 0-1-0, Tessa Gall 7-0-2, Ali Sovereign 8-4-0, Karly Kalin 9-3-0, Erin Schwanebeck 7-1-0 Jordyn Schommer 4-0-0, Anden Baumann 8-3-0. Totals 43-13-2
n GRAND ISLAND (Kills-aces-blocks) — Ella Beckstrom 3-1-0, Camaron Pfeifer 0-1-0, Anna McCoy 12-0-0, Grace Johnson 3-0-0, Tori Hale 1-2-0, Jill Rose 0-2-0, Lilly Reed 8-0-0, Katie Wemhoff 0-0-0, Maddy Hill 5-0-0, Emma Hilderbrand 8-1-1. Totals 40-7-1.
n ASSISTS — N: Baumann 30, Petty 1. GI: Hale 16, Pfeifer 13, Wemhoff 4.