SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The heat was nearly unbearable here in the opening round of the Class A, Area 6 American Legion Junior baseball tournament on Friday, July 19.
In fact, the temperature was 96 degrees with a heat index of 117 degrees when the Norfolk Post 16 Elkhorn Valley Bank team let a game slip away 6-2 to the Columbus Federal Credit Union Blues.
Norfolk heads into the consolation bracket of the tournament, where it will play Grand Island Tom Dinsdale Auto on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“It was one bad inning,” Post 16 coach Derron Davis said. “We were out of the inning and one play gave Columbus life and they capitalized on it.”
The inning in question was the fifth.
After Norfolk responded with a couple of runs in the top half of the frame, after Columbus had taken a 1-0 lead in the first, pitchers started to wilt in the heat.
Columbus scored a couple of earned runs to open the inning, but a dropped ball in the outfield accounted for three additional runs to seal the Post 16 fate.
“We have done this all year,” Davis said. “We need to get the hits when we need them, and we need to learn to take a game when it’s there for the taking.”
According to Davis, his team is getting very close.
“It’s a fine line between winning and losing every game,” Davis said. “Today, we had a bad play that cost us, but if we score more runs it wouldn’t matter. This is a team thing.”
After the Blues’ run in the first, Norfolk came back in the top of the fifth with a pair of runs to take the lead.
Jackson Schwanabeck drew a walk and scored on a single from Dustin Brenden. Two batters later, Brenden was crossing the plate.
“We had our chances,” Davis said. “We haven’t learned to capitalize. We’ll have to get that going for tomorrow (Saturday) .”
The infamous fifth took care of the game for the Norfolk Juniors.
“It was so hot and uncomfortable for everyone,” Davis said. “But it is summer and we need to play like we mean it regardless of the conditions – losing the first game is not good but we are far from done.”
Brody Konz took the hill for Post 16 and did a commendable job.
“He pitched well and the heat kind of took over his performance — he was hot and struggling,” Davis said. “You cannot and will not blame this on him. We catch a ball and we’re right there.”
Colton Price had three of Norfolk's five hits, going 3 for 4 at the plate.
Davis went on to say tomorrow is another day.
“It might not be as hot tomorrow or it might be,” he said. “It’s the time of year to play or go home. I don’t think we’re ready to go home.”
Class A, Area 6 tournament
Norfolk 000 020 0 — 2 5 2
Columbus 100 050 X — 6 8 1
WP: Caleb Van Dyke. LP: Brody Konz. 2B: Tanner Kobza (C).