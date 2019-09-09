COLUMBUS — Columbus Scotus won its own invitational on Saturday, defeating cross-town rival, Columbus Lakeview in the championship match.
Class C No. 1 Norfolk Catholic lost a heartbreaker to Wahoo Neumann in the opening round, then rebounded to sweep Hartington Cedar Catholic and Pierce in the consolation bracket to take fifth place.
The Knights led Neumann 16-10 in the first set, but the Cavaliers managed to come back for the win.
Norfolk Catholic had the upper hand in the second set and then the third set was back-and-forth, according to Knights coach Michaela Bellar. “They made less mistakes at the end, but it was hard-fought and I’m proud of the girls for sticking together and playing some of their best volleyball at times,” she said.
Stanton finished fourth, Pierce was sixth, Cedar Catholic placed seventh and Genoa Twin River, eighth.
Stanton 2, Pierce 0
Stanton recorded a 25-19, 25-17 win over Pierce during the opening-round of the tournament.
Ellie Locke and Sylvia Cunningham combined for 17 kills for the Mustangs. Jasmine Kment had 14 digs, while Morgan Remm and Emily Colwell had 12 set assists apiece.
Zoe Brenden’s five kills led Pierce. Faith Lubischer had four ace serves, while Kenzie Moeller was credited with 12 digs.
Scotus 2, Twin River 0
Marissa Morris finished with five kills during Twin River’s 25-11, 25-11 loss to Columbus Scotus. Eva Fehringer finished with nine digs for the Titans.
Neumann 2, Norfolk Catholic 1
Channatee Robles and Hayden Wolf had 12 and 11 kills, respectively, during Norfolk Catholic’s 25-19, 16-25, 26-24 loss to Wahoo Neumann. Robles, Hannah Wilcox and Mary Fennessy had two blocks apiece. Carly Marshall handed out 25 set assists.
Lakeview 2, Cedar Catholic 1
Hartington Cedar Catholic opened tournament play with a 25-18, 25-18 loss to Columbus Lakeview.
Losers bracket:
Norfolk Catholic 2, Cedar Catholic 0
Channatee Robles had seven kills and 10 digs during Norfolk Catholic’s 25-21, 25-19 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic. Hayden Wolf finished with two ace serves, while Carly Marshall was credited with 19 set assists.
Pierce 2, Twin River 0
Morgan Moeller had eight kills and Faith Lubischer added three ace serves during Pierce’s 25-15, 25-15 win over Twin River.
Kenzie Moeller was credited with 16 digs, while Payten Simmons added 10 set assists in the Bluejay win.
Eva Fehringer had 12 set assists for Twin River. Fehringer and Marissa Morris had seven digs apiece.
Winners bracket:
Scotus 2, Stanton 0
Stanton lost to Columbus Scotus 25-13, 25-7.
Seventh place:
Cedar Catholic 2, Twin River 0
Eva Fehringer finished with three kills and four set assists for Twin River during a 25-16, 25-13 loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Fifth place:
Norfolk Catholic 2, Pierce 0
Hayden Wolf finished with 12 kills as Norfolk Catholic topped Pierce 25-15, 25-21. Hannah Wilcox was credited with three blocks, while Carly Marshall handed out 21 set assists for the Knights. Channatee Robles had 11 digs.
Third place:
Neumann 2, Stanton 0
Ellie Locke finished with seven kills for Stanton during a 25-17, 27-25 loss to Wahoo Neumann. Teammate Jasmine Kment had 14 digs, while Emily Colwell added 11 set assists.
NEXT UP
- Stanton (4-3) at Boone Central invitational, Saturday.
- Pierce (1-4) at Wakefield/Allen invitational, Thursday.
- Genoa Twin River (1-3). triangular vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Tekamah-Herman at Hooper, Tuesday.
- Norfolk Catholic (4-1) at Lutheran High Northeast, Tuesday.
- Hartington Cedar Catholic (3-3) at Crofton, Tuesday.