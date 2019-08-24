No. 11 Northeast begins season 0-2

BEATRICE — The preseason No. 11-ranked Northeast Community College volleyball team endured a tough start to its season at the RKP Invite here.
The Hawks dropped all six sets played Friday against No. 7 Highland (Kan.) Community College and Barton (Kan.) Community College.
In a 25-19, 25-21, 25-21 loss to Highland, sophomore Elley Beaver had eight kills and nine digs, and freshman Brianna Bauer from O’Neill had six kills and a pair of solo blocks.
MaKayla Davidson had 22 assists and nine digs, sophomore Hannah Heppner from Stanton had seven kills, and freshman Liz Christensen from Stanton had the team’s lone service ace. Leading the back row was freshman libero Josie Sanger from Crofton with 16 digs, while Osmond graduate Caitlin Kumm added 13.
During a 25-21, 25-20, 29-27 defeat to Barton, Heppner had eight kills and two solo blocks, while Bauer had eight kills and Beaver seven kills and 11 digs.
Sanger totaled 28 digs, Kumm added nine, and Christensen tallied two ace serves. Jamie Bonifas had 12 assists, and Davidson added 11.
The Hawks (0-2) were to face Cloud County (Kan.) Community College and Southeast Community College on Saturday.