NHS sweeps Pius X

LINCOLN — The Norfolk softball team took care of business here Monday, sweeping Lincoln Pius X 7-4 and 5-0.
Highlighting the action was a no-hitter thrown by Brandy Unger in game two.
“Brandy was outstanding,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “She did a great job of keeping them off balance and hit her spots very well.”
The Panthers combined for 23 hits in the doubleheader.
In game one, Sydney Rader, Paeton Coler (home run), Natalia Linn, Taylor Schmidt and Skylar Hopkins each had two of Norfolk’s 12 hits.
“Really proud of how the girls stuck together and battled tonight,” Siedschlag said. “In the first game, it really could have gone either way, but in the eighth inning we really put some nice at-bats together to produce three huge runs.”
In game two, Makenna Waldow and Coler each had two of Norfolk’s 11 hits.
“When Brandy throws that well and you are hitting the ball like we did, we can be very successful,” Siedschlag said.
Norfolk was to visit Columbus on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Game 1
Norfolk 001 020 13 — 7 12
Pius X 100 110 10 — 4 9 2
n WP: Sydney Rader. 2B: Rader (2); Makenna Waldow; HR: Paeton Coler.
Game 2
Norfolk 320 000 0 — 5 11 1
Pius X 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
n WP: Brandy Unger. 2B: Waldow, Bailey Bernstrauch, Skylar Hopkins.