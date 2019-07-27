New look, new mentality result of renovation

A century-old mainstay of Norfolk has a new look and a new mentality.
Both are the byproducts experienced by the Norfolk Country Club nearing the end of phase one of a $1.75 million update project.
That new look is apparent as soon as one turns east from Riverside Boulevard and even more before walking into the clubhouse, thanks to new signs. A remodeled interior greets members and their guests, with a casual bar-style feel in one area and a quieter setting farther away from the TVs. Outside the clubhouse, another new look is the outdoor patio area, complete with a fire pit.
That feeling of “something different” is exactly what the club pursued when construction began in January.
“Have you been out to see the place yet?” asked Barry Gerber, a member since 1993 and president of the club’s board of directors in 2016 and 2017. “What did you think of it?
“We’re getting loads of compliments from members and visitors.”
Gil Russell, Norfolk Country Club general manager, said everything that’s different about the club is different for one unifying reason.
“This whole project is because of our members,” Russell said at the outset of an interview earlier this week. “Their passion and support of the club was critical for their use and their continued use for generations.”
The country club includes an 18-hole golf course, full-service restaurant and bar, pool, tennis courts, locker rooms, meeting rooms, a banquet room and other amenities.
“The club has been here since 1908, so we wanted to stay true to the feel of the country club and just update the look of it so that even those who were here 15-20 years ago will say, ‘Man, I remember it looked like this’ and it wasn’t a total remodel of everything,” Russell said. “You can still see the bones of it and the original layout.”
‘Aggressive timeline’
For the first phase, the clubhouse renovation, work began in January, and it was closed for about a month before it partially reopened starting April 15. Most of the construction wrapped up in late May, but Russell said some finishing tasks remain.
The wet spring delayed construction of the patio area, which includes outdoor furniture and concrete pavers to give a new look to the area east of the clubhouse.
“To do a project of this size, it was a pretty aggressive timeline to start in January and finish at the end of April,” Russell said. “The wet spring made it difficult to do the patio area.”
What made the update necessary? It’s not a short answer.
Gerber can help explain, in part because he’s been around the club longer than some other members.
When he moved to Norfolk in 1993, Gerber said the country club was the place to be. It was a hub of social and business activity.
“In the 1980s and early 1990s, there were a lot of independent business owners who were members of the club because of running their business. And life was just different. They didn’t travel or take vacations or go all over the place. Their social life was the country club,” Gerber said.
But starting around 2005, membership began to decline.
Fewer members equaled fewer membership dues, which equaled less funding coming into the club, which equaled fewer improvements and less maintenance to the facility.
By the time 2015 came, Gerber said it was obvious to the membership that change was necessary.
“The facility was getting more in need of repair, yet there weren’t the dollars there to do it,” he said. “As your facility is declining and your membership is declining, you’re almost putting a little more rapid pace to that.”
Members tried other options, such as a reduced rate, to no avail.
“We just got to a point where we figured we can’t discount our way to prosperity. We’ve got to be worth the money,” Gerber said. “The only way to be worth the money is to fix our place. There hadn’t been a lot of money spent in the past 20 years, only a little here and there where we really had to.”
Gerber said members held strategic planning sessions starting in late 2015 and throughout most of 2016. Members recognized a desire to remain a full-service country club and add a casual bar, the golf course’s irrigation system is about 60 years old, and the swimming pool was in need of repairs.
“We were exploring all ways to become better,” Gerber said. “There was a lot of discussion about that because we have lots of things to be fixed.”
Three-phase project
Ultimately, a three-phase project emerged: updates to the clubhouse and pool, and more long-term, a new irrigation system. Along with those improvements, new maintenance equipment would be purchased. The club opted to go with the remodeled interior first. The pool renovation is expected to begin this fall, with the irrigation system in the future.
“It was hard for our membership to get to that decision because, let’s face it, we are a golf course,” Gerber said. “Everybody at first wanted to put the golf course first, but I think we came to the realization that an irrigation system wasn’t going to get us new membership. We need to see the new membership pipeline before we can take on all of the projects that we need to accomplish.”
The planning stages started before Russell was hired by the club in December 2017. That meant that one of Russell’s first tasks was to get up to speed on how members were aspiring to update the club.
“There is a lot of business that is transacted when people are playing golf, having lunch meetings, and then again, as our members interact with each other, they are so involved with this community that’s where those relationships tend to grow, when they come to events here at the club,” Russell said. “That’s why it was a necessary thing, so that we have that space and that area for our members to use and do the things that they need to do.”
Remodeled mindset
It was one thing to remodel the building, but that physical remodel also came with a remodeled mindset of membership service.
“We need to focus on our members, serving them and raising the level of service they get when they come to the club. That’s my passion,” Russell said before referencing his time at ArborLinks in Nebraska City before coming to Norfolk. “It was all service. It was from the time they stepped on our property till the time they left. It was the little things that made it successful.
“That’s what we are trying to bring to the membership, taking care of their guests and taking care of their families and creating those extraordinary experiences for them through service and events we host at the club. We’re able to do that better with this setup.”
Before Russell’s arrival, it had a clubhouse manager while the pro shop operated independently. Russell oversees the club’s day-to-day operations, which frees the board to take on a more visionary mindset.
“That building project was one thing that needed to be done,” said Cole Williams, president of the club’s board of directors. “But the other thing that needed to be done was we needed to have a general manager who understood hospitality and how to run a country club. When we hired Gil (Russell) a few years ago, that decision was probably the best decision that we made as a country club in a long time. He’s a tremendous asset to us and our community.”
Without being asked, both Gerber and Williams praised Russell for his work revitalizing the club.
“Gil Russell is an absolute rock star,” Williams said. “He has changed the overall culture of the country club, but he has also changed the culture of the board.
“The building project could not have happened without him.”
Memberships on the rise
Since Russell came on board in December 2017, the club has gone from 256 memberships to 306 – most of those attributed to the recent updates.
“What we have seen is an increase in our younger members, our associate members,” he said. “Our next generation of members are going to be those who have kids and young families. We want to make sure we engage those younger families with what we have going on.
“As you look at Norfolk, there are so many opportunities for families to be a part of. We want them to know that the option to play golf and to have those amenities makes them think of us.”
Gerber said Russell is a big reason for that: “He has done a fantastic job for us and is very responsible for our uptick (in membership) and success.”
The club has four levels of its traditional membership structure for the golf course, driving range, dining facilities, pool and other amenities. The base membership includes golf, motorized cart, driving range and pool access. The club also has social memberships that, depending upon the level purchased, allow patrons to access the dining facilities, pool and other amenities.
“We’re a discretionary dollar, and clubs are discretionary dollars for people,” Russell said. “You have to evolve and make yourself provide as many opportunities for those people who are spending their discretionary dollars at the club.”