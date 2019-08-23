O’Neill — The Norfolk Catholic girls golf team opened the season with a 20-stroke win at the O’Neill invite.
The Knights, who tallied 413 strokes, were led by top-10 individual finishers Anna Kassmeier (third) and Hanna Neesen (fifth).
Carly Thramer also medalled for Norfolk Catholic by finishing 15th with a round of 114. Kalee Gilsdorf’s 120 rounded out Norfolk Catholic’s scoring.
Battle Creek (433) and Valentine (440) finished second and third, respectively.
Albion Boone Central’s Abby Brodersen was the individual title with her round of 80. Sydney Erickson of Pierce was second after carding an 82.
Kassmeier, at 83, was the only other golfer to shoot under 85. Only six golfers broke 100.
Norfolk Catholic will host Battle Creek for a dual on Monday.
O’Neill invite
Norfolk Catholic 413; Battle Creek 433; Valentine 440; Hartington Cedar Catholic 448; Atkinson West Holt 464; Pierce 467; O’Neill 491; Albion Boone Central 547; Ainsworth 597.
Top 15 individuals
1. Abby Brodersen, ABC, 80; 2. Sydney Erickson, PIE, 82; 3. Anna Kassmeier, NC, 83; 4. Lydia Stenka, AWH, 95; 5. Hanna Neesen, NC, 96; 6. Kylee McLean, BC, 99; 7. Ramsey Ravenscroft, VAL, 101; 8. Shauna Radant, VAL, 104; 9. Maizie Christensen, HCC, 106; 10. Beeca Albrecht, PIE, 108; 11. Megan Lutt, BC, 109; 12. Meghan McCracken, BC, 111; 13. Hallie Noecker, HCC, 112; 14. Delayne Sudbeck, HCC, 113; 15. Carly Thramer, NC, 114.