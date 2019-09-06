WINNEBAGO – Norfolk Lutheran High Northeast had more trouble getting to Winnebago than it did in the game.

The Eagles lived through a couple of flat tires and an accident on the road before setting foot on the field here in Winnebago.

Once on the field, LHNE sprinted to a 55-14 lead in the first half and cruised to a 55-22 win in the opening game of the year for the Eagles.

“We did a lot of good things but we have a lot of work to do,” LHNE coach Darin Suckstorf said. “We played very well the first quarter, and then I felt like we let the foot off the gas a little bit.”

After a 35-0 lead after the opening quarter, LHNE went up 55-14 at the half.

 

 

