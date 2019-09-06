LHNE earns pair of volleyball wins

PENDER — Class C No. 4 Lutheran High Northeast remained unbeaten with a pair of victories in the opening night of the Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic.
The Eagles opened with a 25-18, 25-18 win over Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur then turned back Guardian Angels Central Catholic 13-25, 27-25, 25-19.
“I am so incredibly proud of our team and the way our girls battled tonight,” Lutheran High coach Kathy Gebhardt said. “There were several times we could have given up but our team chose to keep fighting back and played with a tremendous amount of heart and grit.”
Lutheran High had to make adjustments when its best player, Becca Gebhardt had to leave the BRLD match in the first set with a knee injury.
“We lost badly the first set against GACC but our girls came out determined and intense the second set and pulled out the win,” Kathy Gebhardt said. “We were down 9-14 in the third set and our team responded with two consecutive scoring runs behind the serving of Chloe Spence and Amber Bockelman.”
Gebhardt also praised libero Halle Berner whom she said rose to the challenge and made the difference in the match.
The two wins earned the Eagles a chance to play for the tournament title on Saturday in Wisner. Lutheran High will play a round-robin against the other three pool winners, defending Class D1 state champion Fremont Bergan, Class C No. 2 Wayne and Class C No. 6 Wisner-Pilger.
Guardian Angels defeated BRLD (1-2) in the pool’s other match 23-25, 25-16, 25-20.
LHNE defeats BRLD
25-18, 25-28
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (3-0): Kendra Rosberg 6k, 4d; Chloe Spence 3k, 15s, 1a, 6d; Becca Gebhardt 2k, 8d; Grace Bitney 5k, 1b, 2a, 3d; Lauren Buhrman 3k; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 5k, 3d; Chloe Bitney 2k, 4d; Maddie Becker 8s, 3d; Amber Bockelman 5d; Halle Berner 1s, 1a, 12d; Mia Furst 1a, 6d.
LHNE defeats GACC
13-25, 27-25, 25-19
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (4-0): Kendra Rosberg 7k, 2d; Chloe Spence 6k, 16s, 4a, 20d; Grace Bitney 4k, 1b, 2a, 2d; Lauren Buhrman 8k, 1d; Aubrey Herbolsheimer 5k, 2b, 2d; Chloe Bitney 3k, 6d; Maddie Becker 14s, 8d; Amber Bockelman 1a, 22d; Halle Berner 1s, 1a, 34d; Mia Furst 1a, 16d.
n GACC (1-1): Brookleyn Bailey 4k, 1a, 12d; Erica Engelmeyer 4k, 26d, 1s; Evelyn Wooldrik 3k, 1d; Hanna Knobbe 1k, 7d, 23s; Megan Plagge 2a, 18d; Sophia Hass 12k, 2a, 11d; Taylor Timmerman 2k, 13d.
GACC defeats BRLD
23-25, 25-16, 25-20
GACC (2-1): Brookleyn Bailey 8k, 5d; Erica Engelmeyer 4k, 3a, 1b, 6d, 1s; Evelyn Wooldrik 5k, 1a; Hanna Knobbe 1k, 5a, 5d, 30s; Megan Plagge 2a, 11d; Sophia Hass 11k, 1a, 17d; Taylor Timmerman 2k, 1b, 5d.