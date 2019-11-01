LCC's season ends in 60-26 defeat

STROMSBURG — Cross County built a lead by taking advantage of some coverage breakdowns, then blew the game open with a relentless running game.
The Cougars rang up 541 yards in total offense and pulled away in the second half, ending Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s season with a 60-26 decision in the opening round of the Class D1 playoffs Thursday at Cross County High School.
The Cougars, who have had success running the ball the season, took advantage of a breakdown in the LCC secondary to put up the first score of the game, then came out in the second half and ran around the Bears’ defense to the easy victory.
“We didn’t execute well in the first half and got down, and in the second half we just got too far behind,” LCC coach Pat Arens said after the game. “Our running game wasn’t there tonight and they did a good job covering the pass, so it was a tough night for us.”
The Cougars found a breakdown in the LCC secondary on their second drive, and Cael Lundstrom found a wide-open Carter Siem behind the Bears’ defense for a 39-yard touchdown pass to make it 8-0.
After Cross County scored again to make it 16-0, the Bears got on the board in the second half with the first of three touchdown connections from Ty Erwin to Noah Schutte, a 5-yard pass that made it 16-6 midway through the second quarter.
Even with a 24-6 halftime deficit after a 27-yard Cougars’ pass from Lundstrom to Cory Hollinger, LCC still appeared to be within striking distance, but that changed on the second play of the second half when Isaac Noyd found a hole, cut to the near sideline and outraced the LCC defense for a 60-yard touchdown that put the Bears in a 32-6 hole that they couldn’t crawl out of.
Cross County coach Hayden DeLano said establishing the running game and getting big runs in the second half was important for his team.
“They (LCC) are so high-powered on offense and that Schutte kid can scare you, so we preached at the half about being able to run the ball and try to eat up some clock, and we got after it on the ground,” he said.
LCC was able to answer with a 3-yard pass from Erwin to Schutte, but Cross County answered with a 2-yard run by Seim and a 29-yard interception return by Colton Nuttelman to make it 46-14 and end LCC’s hopes for a second-half comeback.
Noyd racked up 233 yards on 17 carries and Seim added 163 yards on 23 tries for the 5-4 Cougars, who advance to Wednesday’s second round against Bruning-Davenport-Shickley.
Erwin was 19 of 38 passing for 189 yards for the 5-4 Bears, with Schutte hauling in 11 passes for 133 yards. Erwin also led the Bears’ ground attack with 54 yards on 13 carries.
Class D1 playoffs
Cross County 60, LCC 26
LCC 0 6 14 6 — 26
Cross County 16 8 22 14 — 60
FIRST QUARTER
CC: Carter Seim 39 pass from Cael Lundstrom (Landen Berck run)
CC: Berck 4 run (Seim run)
SECOND QUARTER
LCC: Noah Schutte 5 pass from Ty Erwin (PAT failed)
CC: Cory Hollinger 27 pass from Lundstrom (Seim run)
THIRD QUARTER
CC: Isaac Noyd 60 run (Berck run)
LCC: Schutte 3 pass from Erwin (Erwin run)
CC: Seim 2 run (pass failed)
CC: Colton Nuttelman 29 interception return (Berck run)
LCC: Schutte 19 pass from Erwin (pass failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
CC: Seim 25 run (run failed)
CC: Noyd 73 run (Seim run)
LCC: Evan Haisch 14 pass from Erwin (pass failed)
