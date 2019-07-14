ELKHORN -- Luke Kluver, a recent graduate of Norfolk High School, qualified on Sunday for this week's Pinnacle Bank Championship golf tournament.
Kluver shot a two-day total of 140 at the two-day Indian Creek Invitational, which is hosted by the same course that hosts the annual event on the Korn Ferry Tour (previously Web.com Tour), which is one step below the PGA Tour.
It will be the second-straight year that the Kansas commit will play in the tournament. Earlier this year, Kluver became the first three-time Class A champion in state history, and he finished fourth in last week's state amateur championship tournament.