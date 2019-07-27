Representing the Nebraska Golf Association, the amateurs defeated a team of professionals representing the Nebraska PGA Section 55-17.
The 55 points ties the record for the most scored in the history of these matches, although that record was set when teams consisted of 14 players, instead of the current 12, and 12 more points were available. The 38-point winning margin also surpasses the previous record of 30 set in 2002.
In their four-ball match, Kluver and Omaha’s Alex Schaake combined for nine birdies and an eagle to claim all six points. In singles play, Kluver made seven birdies and chipped in for an eagle on the par-4 15th hole as he earned all three points.
Bryan Hughett of Albion (0.5) and Troy Harder of Wayne (1.0) combined to earn 1.5 points for the pros in singles play.