Kluver finishes tied for sixth to lead area golfers

BEATRICE — It was a breakthrough win for Omaha’s Josh Peters, as he kept the field at bay with his putter on the way to winning the 52nd Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship at Beatrice Country Club on Thursday.
Peters posted a final round 74 (+2) to win his first Nebraska Golf Association title by two strokes, with a 216 (E) total. The UNO commit finished in the top 10 each of the previous three years, including a tie for runner-up honors in 2018.
On Thursday, with several other contenders making a run, Peters made back-to-back putts for par on Nos. 14 and 15, before birdieing 16.
Elkhorn’s Luke Gutschewski, the 2019 Nebraska Junior Match Play Champion, finished second at 218.
Round one leader Reed Malleck of York took third with a 219.
Nebraska Junior Match PlayRunner-up, Josh Bartels of Lincoln was fourth at 220.
Jake Kluver (223) of Norfolk finished tied for sixth to lead six area golfers. Isaac Heimes of Norfolk climbed the leader board for a second-straight day, finishing in 10th with a three-day total of (227).
Ty Heimes of Battle Creek earned a 12th-place finish at 236.
Rockney Peck of Wisner (247) finished tied for 31st, John Canham of Norfolk (249) finished tied for 37th and Ian Lundquist of Oakland (252) finished 41st.
Final scores
1. Josh Peters, Omaha 72 70 74 — 216
2. Gutschewski, Elkhorn 74 72 72 — 218
3. Reed Malleck, York 67 77 75 — 219
4. Josh Bartels, Lincoln 68 80 72 — 220
5. Connor Vandewege, Lincoln 74 74 73 — 221
T6. Charlie Zielinski, Omaha 77 77 69 — 223
Jake Kluver, Norfolk 74 74 75 — 223
8. Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge 74 77 74 — 225
9. Marcus Eriksen, Grand Island 79 71 76 — 226
10. Isaac Heimes, Norfolk 82 72 73 — 227
11. Christopher Atkinson, Omaha 76 79 74 — 229
12. Ty Heimes, Battle Creek 80 77 79 — 236
T13. Mason Burger, Papillion 79 75 83 — 237
Noah Vahle, Grand Island 77 77 83 — 237
Rex Soulliere, Omaha 78 75 84 — 237
Tyler Welch, Seward 79 75 83 — 237
17. Josh Kramer, Omaha 75 83 80 — 238
T18. Garrett Erickson, Seward 84 80 75 — 239
Hunter Hall, Lincoln 80 77 82 — 239
T20. Drew Phillips, North Platte 78 86 76 — 240
Nolan Johnson, Gretna 82 81 77 — 240
22. Bryce Vuncannon, Columbus 80 77 84 — 241
T23. Chris Rasmussen, Elkhorn 87 78 78 — 243
Jacob Hellman, Omaha 79 85 79 — 243
Jayden Jones, North Platte 80 80 83 — 243
26. Shane Hess, Columbus 81 78 85 — 244
T27. Andrew Paquette, Beatrice 84 83 78 — 244
Ethan Blair, Omaha 83 80 82 — 245
T29. Kolby Brown, Omaha 78 88 80 — 246
Thomas Bryson, Lincoln 77 82 87 — 246
T31. Jack Davis, La Vista 84 79 84 — 247
Rockney Peck, Wisner 86 78 83 — 247
Will Mullin, Omaha 83 82 82 — 247
T34. Drew D’Ercole, Papillion 80 84 84 — 248
Richard Orth III, Omaha 78 80 90 — 248
Tristan Bade, Hickman 79 81 88 — 248
T37. Hudson Schulz, Lincoln 80 79 90 — 249
John Canham, Norfolk 80 76 93 — 249
T39. Jake Ellis, Kearney 84 81 86 — 251
Rourke Jensen, Lincoln 84 83 84 — 251
41. Ian Lundquist. Oakland 82 85 85 — 252
T42. Jordan Hart, Omaha 83 84 88 — 255
Nate Svec, Kearney 87 80 88 — 255
T44. Colton Stock, Omaha 79 85 92 — 256
Jack Truscott, Omaha 82 85 89 — 256