The Nebraska women’s basketball team went undefeated on its three-game trek through Italy and Spain, capping the trip with a 94-77 win over the Barcelona All-Stars on Friday in Barcelona, Spain.

Leigha Brown scored 23 points for the Huskers Friday, shooting 8 for 18 from the field and 4 for 7 on 3-pointers. Kate Cain added 18 points and nine rebounds while shooting 9 for 9. All nine Huskers who played in Barcelona scored.

The Huskers opened their European trip Aug. 3 with a 60-43 win over TTT Riga in Rome. Brown scored 18 points and Hannah Whitish added 14 points.

On Aug. 5, Nebraska cruised to a 78-46 win over the EuroBasket Turkish All-Stars in Florence, Italy. Taylor Kissinger made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points.

The Huskers will stay in Barcelona on Saturday before returning to the United States on Sunday.

