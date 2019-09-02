LINCOLN — Any anxieties or worries that Nebraska coach John Cook had about a sloppy opening weekend were quickly whisked away against UCLA.
After struggling to find a rhythm against No. 18 Creighton on Friday night, NU showed no such problems against the Bruins.
The second-ranked Huskers breezed past UCLA for a 25-12, 25-16, 25-19 victory Saturday night in front of 8,247 fans at the Devaney Center.
“I was pleased with how they rebounded tonight,” Cook said. “We played like I have been seeing in practice. I thought our focus was really good. We played clean volleyball, we were aggressive and played great defense.”
Cook said the Huskers (2-0) were also aided by knowing what to expect across the net. They didn’t have a solid scout on Creighton because the Bluejays had so many new players on the court.
The Huskers jumped out to leads of 8-3 and 8-2, respectively, in the first two sets before UCLA (0-2) called timeouts. Midway through the second set, the Bruins brought in a new setter, sophomore Devon Chang, which helped, but didn’t do much to dent the Huskers’ stingy floor defense.
Freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles led the way with 19 digs. She helped NU limit the Bruins to 28 kills on 105 swings and a .114 hitting percentage.
Knuckles said the Huskers’ defense was steadier because they cut down on communication errors caused by nerves during the season opener.
Cook credited the defensive improvement this year to progress made by outside hitter Lexi Sun, setter Nicklin Hames and defensive specialist Megan Miller. But it all started with Knuckles, who was named to the all-tournament team in her first collegiate action.
“She has to do this every week,” Cook said. “Hopefully this wasn’t a comet going through the universe this weekend. She came here to be a four-year starter at libero.”
Just like Friday night, Capri Davis started the match on the bench, but that lasted one rotation before Davis entered and became the Huskers’ go-to attacker.
Cook said freshman Madi Kubik sprained an ankle in the opener and didn’t have the same pop on her hits during the first few rotations Saturday night, so he brought in Davis, who finsiehd with nine kills on 21 swings. Cook said he was going to find playing time for Davis regardless because she brings a different dynamic than other NU hitters.
“She jumps and hits over the block,” he said. “She’s a great blocker and really physical over the net. The change that happens over there (when she is in) puts doubts in hitters’ heads.”
Davis said she welcomed the challenge to step up when called upon.
“Everybody has to have that mentality on the bench,” the sophomore outside hitter said. “Just knowing that everyone is going to have off nights and things not go their way. Everybody has their own part to bring to the team, and everybody has to be ready at all times.”
Sun led the Huskers with 12 kills, while Jazz Sweet had seven kills on 17 swings with no errors. Junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, who was also named to the all-tournament team, finished with seven kills and an ace.
Cook said going undefeated on opening weekend for the first time since 2016 will pay dividends for this team.
“With this young team, to get off to that kind of start will give us a lot of confidence,” Cook said. “Being at home with a big crowd, working through last night and then playing solid today will give them a lot of confidence.”
UCLA (0-2)...............12 16 19
Nebraska (2-0)..........25 25 25
UCLA (kills-aces-blocks): May 12-0-0, Hadrych 8-0-0, Mosser 3-0-1, Savage 3-0-4, Ryan 2-0-2, Harrer 0-1-1, Chang 0-1-2, Simo 0-1-0. Totals: 28-3-10.
NU: Sun 12-1-1, Davis 9-0-1, Sweet 7-0-1, Stivrins 7-1-1, Kubik 4-0-0, Schwarzenbach 4-0-2, Hames 1-0-0, Miller 0-4-0, Knuckles 0-1-0. Totals: 44-7-6.
Set assists: UCLA 27 (Chang 17, Harrer 5, Barry 3, Mosser 1, Campeau 1), NU 41 (Hames 32, Knuckles 4, Sun 2, Kubik 2, Stivrins 1).