NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — In its third road game in six days, the Nebraska offense found another gear against Rutgers.
The second-ranked Huskers finished with a season-best .468 hitting percentage in sweeping Rutgers 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 Wednesday.
NU (11-1, 3-0 Big Ten) posted its best hitting efficiency since a .349 clip against High Point. That was the best performance since the Huskers hit .480 against the Scarlet Knights in November 2017.
Coach John Cook said his team took advantage of playing in a hot gym.
“The ball is easier to pass (in the heat), so that’s one of the reasons I think that everyone hit pretty high numbers tonight,” Cook said. “Our hitters were really making good decisions tonight, being smart. We played pretty consistent for three games.”
The Huskers started the match quickly and finished the first set hitting .615. Rutgers (6-8, 0-3) played NU tight early and trailed 12-10 in each set before the Huskers found a rhythm and pulled away.
Junior outside hitter Lexi Sun had 12 kills on 15 attacks to finish with an .800 hitting percentage. Freshman Madi Kubik also recorded her best hitting night of the season with nine kills on a .316 rate.
Cook credited sophomore setter Nicklin Hames, who had 34 assists and a team-best seven digs, with putting the hitters in good spots.
“They were seeing the court really well,” Cook said. “Lexi thought she could get a kill on every swing. Madi was taking some really good swings and tooling the block.”
Sophomore middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach was also error-free with seven kills on nine swings. Before the match, Cook said they watched film of the U.S. national team to see how they were using their middle blockers.
“Callie had a really good week of practice and she’s been working really hard,” Cook said. “I’ve seen a strong sense of urgency from her. She came in motivated and it showed tonight.”
Lauren Stivrins added six kills at a .556 clip, while Jazz Sweet contributed eight kills. Even sophomore defensive specialist Megan Miller recorded a kill — the second of her career.
After hitting .308 in the first set, Rutgers ended with a .118 percentage and finished the second set with more errors than kills. NU didn’t record a block in the first set but was more effective the rest of the night. Schwarzenbach, Stivrins and Sweet contributed three blocks each.
Cook said the high temperatures negatively affected the defense to start the match.
“When you go to a sauna, you aren’t Zumba dancing? You kind of chill out,” Cook said. “(The heat) slows everyone down. We looked like we were late on everything. Both teams looked slow defensively. For blocking defense, you are reacting so you have to be dialed in fast and quick and they finally made adjustments.”
Nebraska (11-1, 3-0)..........25 25 25
At Rutgers (6-8, 0-3)..........16 15 14
NU (kills-aces-blocks): Hames 1-0-0, Kubik 9-0-0, Sun 12-0-0, Sweet 8-0-3, Schwarzenbach 7-0-3, Stivrins 6-1-3, Miller 1-1-0, Szabo 0-0-1. Totals 44-2-10.
R: Kojadinovic 8-0-0, Marmen 4-1-1, Maksimova 5-0-2, Weidt 3-1-2, Stackhouse 3-0-2, Kikta 1-0-0, Cieslik 5-0-1, Swackenberg 0-1-0. Totals 29-3-8.
Set assists: NU 42 (Hames 34, Kubik 2, Stivrins 1, Knuckles 5), R 29 (Balyko 15, Kikta 10, Maksimova 2, Swackenberg 2).