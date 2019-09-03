Cam Taylor-Britt felt two major rushes of adrenaline Saturday. One was when he torpedoed into the back of South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson to cause a fumble and Nebraska touchdown.
The other came when his stepfather — who he views as his father — confirmed he saw the defensive back do it in his new jersey.
Taylor-Britt not only switched from No. 17 to No. 5 in the offseason but added the "Britt" to his last name. He did it last month to honor Darrell Britt, his former coach in middle school and later at Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Alabama.
"I looked at my phone and he was just sending me text messages 'It's on your jersey! It's on your jersey!'" Taylor-Britt said. "Just to make him proud, because he's been here most of my whole life. Just to make him proud, that's something big for me."
Taylor-Britt was a standout with the Montgomery Steelers — his city-league team in seventh grade — when another coach on the squad introduced Darrell Britt to his mother, Courtney. Britt would drive the teenager around Montgomery, showing him parts of the city to show him what he didn't want his life to become.
Taylor-Britt's mother and sister were in Lincoln on Saturday while his stepfather and younger brother watched from Alabama. The sophomore DB finished with five tackles (two for loss) and also returned an interception 48 yards.
Taylor-Britt wanted to change his name last year but ran out of time before the season. He got it done just in time for his breakout.
"We did it when we went home," Taylor-Britt said. "Now it's official."
Blackshirts confident heading into Colorado
Nebraska’s defensive backs caused five turnovers against South Alabama.
“The whole room’s confidence is at a high level right now,” corner Lamar Jackson said. “It just allows you to go through the week with a little more confidence, with a pep in your step.”
The secondary will now be tasked with slowing down Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault, who caught 10 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown against NU last year in Lincoln.
Shenault finished his sophomore year with 86 catches for 1,011 yards. In game one against Colorado state, he had three catches for 46 yards, plus three carries for 35 yards.
“He’s one of their best players, so at the end of the day of course we’re gonna put stuff in place to try and contain him for the best of our ability,” Jackson said.
D-line impressed with offense bouncing back
The defensive line gets ready for practice by joking around a bit. And while doing that this morning, they were run over by a train of offensive line enthusiasm.
“The offensive line they came down for team stretch they were like “LET'S GET IT!” Daniels said.
“And I’m like. OK. OK.”
Much has been made of the offensive line’s performance. And Adrian Martinez. Neither looked quite up to par against South Alabama. That wasn’t the case at practice Monday.
“When I was on the sideline I heard bingo not that many times, or re-load it, I didn’t hear that many times, which means they were getting through the plays fast,” Daniels said. “Even when the scout team guys came back they were like, ‘Oh man, they’re moving, they’re moving.’ So that’s real good to hear that they bounced back.”
Nelson familiar with Nebraska-Colorado rivalry
Garrett Nelson didn’t sleep the night before his first game as a Husker.
“I’m gonna be honest, I was just sweating in bed thinking about the game,” Nelson said.
The Scottbluff native played five snaps at outside linebacker. He was one of only three true freshmen to play, joining wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and kicker Dylan Jorgensen.
“I’m not different from anybody else, I’m not bigger, stronger or faster I’m probably one of the slowest dudes,” Nelson said. “Just run everywhere and work hard — work as hard as you can as long as you can. That’s my formula, that’s what I’ve done my whole life, that’s what I’ve been taught my whole life.
Nelson grew up on the border of Nebraska and Colorado, so he knows the rivalry well.
He’s very much ready for his first shot at the Buffs.
“Besides the rivalry, is there anything you need to get your piss hot?” Nelson said. “I don’t think so."
"We weren't quite ourselves'
The sullen, disappointed look on Scott Frost and Adrian Martinez’s face Monday was also shared by Matt Farniok.
The left tackle admitted the offensive line didn’t have the greatest day against South Alabama. The details added up.
“We weren’t quite ourselves on offense, and it seemed like we were a little off and for whatever reason, we weren’t clicking,” Farniok said.
There were plays when guards and tackles were running around, looking for someone to block, meanwhile a run was being cleaned up for just two yards. Some of that was the running backs fault, or a wrong read from Martinez. But the blame falls on the offensive line, ultimately, Farniok said.
“A six-inch step can make a play be extremely good or extremely bad. If you take a step six inches too far to the right or to the left all of a sudden, the running back's read on how you’re blocking gets hazy and he misses the cut or misses the hole,” Farniok said. “The fine line of a really good play and a really bad play is extremely thin. At the end of the day, we are here to make those really good plays because we have the talent in our O-line and our backs to make these good plays consistently.”
Dedrick Mills wanted to run hard and fast in his first career game at Nebraska. And he did that. Even scored two touchdowns. But as he watched tape Sunday of his performance, he learned so much, he said, about what more he could do.
“Especially cuts I should have made,” Mills said. In the first quarter, Mills missed a chance to follow pulling left tackle Brenden Jaimes around right end for a big gain, instead plunging into the line of scrimmage for a short gain. “I feel like I can get better in seeing the holes. There were times where I could see, oh yeah, if I’d been more patient, I could have hit this cut. At that moment, we couldn’t get no cuts so I just went to pound it the best I could to get positive yards.”
Mills’ longest run doubled as the one that bothered him most. He fumbled on it.
“As soon as I got the ball, I saw that play wide open, I tried to hit it as hard as I could, as fast I could, and then when I did, I bounced off my teammate a little bit and then I hit the defender, and it was chaos after that.”
NU coach Scott Frost said Mills needed more holes.
“There were one or two cuts he’ll make that he didn’t [on Saturday],” Frost said. “I feel great about him going forward. He’s indicative of a lot of guys: I saw a lot of good things in camp that I didn’t see on Saturday. We have to practice better and come out and execute better.”
Quick hits
» Frost provided no status updates to the injuries of kicker Barret Pickering or safety Deontai Williams. Frost said Pickering’s replacement, Dylan Jorgensen, did OK despite having a field goal partially blocked. Frost didn’t know if Jorgensen’s approach to the kick was slow, or if he just kicked the ball too low.
» There were no changes to the NU depth chart.
» Frost, who played at CU and coached games there as part of Oregon’s staff, has no intention of bringing up the higher altitude of Boulder to his players and does not think it plays much of a factor.