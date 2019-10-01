LINCOLN — Little went according to plan for Nebraska on Friday, but that doesn’t mean NU was unprepared for any of it.
Inside a sweltering gym, the Huskers dealt with a five-set match against Illinois while storms outside rearranged travel plans for a match at Northwestern on Saturday. In the end, NU relied upon experience to finish its first road trip of the Big Ten season 2-0.
“They certainly showed their toughness and resiliency, which you never know until you get into that,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “They got some fight in them and held their composure really well.”
Cook anticipated a hot temperature inside Huff Hall, which doesn’t have air conditioning. He turned off the air conditioner on Tuesday and Wednesday during practice, but it still didn’t compare to what they experienced in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,152.
“It was brutal in there,” Cook said.
The Huskers survived with a five-set victory. Cook referenced their match at San Diego earlier this year, where NU also pulled out a win in five sets.
“We said we’ve been here before,” Cook said he told the team before the fifth set. “We reminded them that there is no need to panic. We know how to do this.”
Both times the Huskers have gone the distance, they have played nearly flawlessly in the final set. In the two fifth sets this year, the Huskers have a combined 22 kills on 44 swings with just two hitting errors.
Outside the arena, storms in the area made Nebraska stay in Champaign on Friday night instead of sitting on the plane while waiting out the weather to fly to Chicago. Cook said the summer trip to Japan and China helped prepare the team for the unusual travel situation.
“One of the reasons why we went to Asia was to practice for tough travel, weird times and being out of our routine, so they did a good job with that,” he said.
The delayed travel allowed the Huskers to begin their recovery sooner instead of waiting until Saturday morning. Cook said team nutritionist Nuwanee Kirihennedige had a plan ready to refuel and hydrate and trainer Jolene Emricson had the players use NormaTec to begin the physical recovery.
“We looked pretty fresh Saturday, but we had a great plan,” Cook said. “We know how to get them recovered.”
Dream team
Former Husker Kelsey Robinson was named to the FIVB World Cup Dream Team on Sunday as one of two outside hitters. Robinson started nine matches and finished with 105 kills and seven aces. She was rated as the No. 6 outside hitter based on efficiency and the top receiver in the tournament.
Cook said while Robinson might not be the most athletic player, she’s worked hard, overcome adversity and developed a good connection with the Team USA setters.
“They are giving her really good sets, and she’s making great decisions and finding a way to be really successful,” Cook said. “It’s very impressive. She’s one of the six best players in the world at the second-biggest tournament besides the Olympics.”
NU alumni Jordan Larson and Justin Wong-Orantes were also members of the American team that went 10-1, losing only to gold medalist China.
Huskers move up
NU moved up one spot in the AVCA poll to No. 2 on Monday. Stanford, which lost to No. 8 Washington on Sunday, fell two spots to No. 3, while undefeated Baylor ascended to the top spot for the first time in school history. The Bears were listed No. 1 on 54 ballots, while Nebraska received seven first-place votes.
No. 5 Penn State, No. 7 Minnesota and No. 13 Wisconsin all remained in the same spot as they were a week ago, while two Big Ten teams stayed ranked after rough weekends. Purdue, which was swept by Minnesota and Wisconsin, dropped two spots to No. 17, and Illinois, which beat Iowa after losing to Nebraska, rose two spots to No. 18.
Arrive early
Nebraska did not adjust its start time for Saturday’s match against Wisconsin. The 7 p.m. first serve might coincide with the end of the Nebraska football game, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Cook said fans should arrive at the Devaney Center early to avoid traffic.
“Our fans need to realize that it’s going to be chaos over there with the football game ending, our game starting,” Cook said. “Plan accordingly.”