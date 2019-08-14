Nebraska, Creighton both appear in preseason top 25

Both the Nebraska and Creighton volleyball teams are ranked among the best in the country entering the 2019 season.
The Huskers came in at No. 2, and the Bluejays are No. 18 in the preseason coaches poll released Tuesday. This is the fourth straight year both teams appeared in the preseason top 25.
Nebraska finished the 2018 season ranked No. 2 after losing in the national championship to Stanford, which is No. 1 in the preseason poll. The Bluejays finished No. 13 last season.
Nebraska and Creighton will open the 2019 season against each other on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in Lincoln as part of the Husker Invitational.