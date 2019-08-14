Nebraska Cornhuskers

Both the Nebraska and Creighton volleyball teams are ranked among the best in the country entering the 2019 season.

The Huskers came in at No. 2, and the Bluejays are No. 18 in the preseason coaches poll released Tuesday. This is the fourth straight year both teams appeared in the preseason top 25.

Nebraska finished the 2018 season ranked No. 2 after losing in the national championship to Stanford, which is No. 1 in the preseason poll. The Bluejays finished No. 13 last season.

Nebraska and Creighton will open the 2019 season against each other on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. in Lincoln as part of the Husker Invitational.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska, Creighton both appear in preseason top 25

Nebraska, Creighton both appear in preseason top 25

Both the Nebraska and Creighton volleyball teams are ranked among the best in the country entering the 2019 season.The Huskers came in at No. 2, and the Bluejays are No. 18 in the preseason coaches poll released Tuesday. This is the fourth straight year both teams appeared in the preseason t…

Nebraska's loss in title match 'created a monster'

Nebraska's loss in title match 'created a monster'

LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t need to look far to remember how close it was to winning the national championship last year. Hanging on the walls of its locker room are photos of Stanford celebrating its win over the Huskers in the title match.

Larson, Robinson help U.S. qualify for Olympics

Larson, Robinson help U.S. qualify for Olympics

The U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team, with the help of two former Husker greats, defeated Argentina 25-22, 25-17, 25-23 on Sunday in Bossier City, Louisiana, to go undefeated in the Tokyo Women’s Volleyball Qualification Tournament Pool C and secure its berth into the 2020 Tokyo Games.