One of the best setters in Husker history is returning to the program. Kelly Hunter will join the staff as a graduate assistant for the upcoming season.
The two-time national champion and All-American will help coach the setters while finishing her master’s degree.
“One of the greatest joys in coaching is having a former player come back and coach in your program,” NU coach John Cook said in a press release. “Nicklin (Hames) and Nicole (Drewnick) are two of the luckiest setters in the country, as they’ll be able to train with her.
“Not only will Kelly be in the gym every day, she’ll also be helping us develop leaders in our program. She was one of the best captains we’ve ever had, and now after her experience being away from the program and playing professionally, she’ll have a lot of wisdom to share with our players.”
After graduating from Nebraska in 2018, the Papillion-La Vista South grad played one season professionally in Turkey.
“It’s awesome to be a part of a program that supports their former athletes so much,” Hunter said. “I’ll be working every day with the setters at practice. I’m looking forward to a great season.”
Hunter was a first-team All-American and the Big Ten setter of the year her senior season. She was also the co-MVP of the NCAA tournament when the Huskers beat Florida in the national title match in 2017.
Hunter finished with 4,125 assists, second most in Husker history. She also helped NU win the 2015 national title, and her 699 postseason assists are a program record.
Hunter was 16-1 in the NCAA tournament as Nebraska’s starting setter, the most wins and highest postseason winning percentage by a Husker setter.