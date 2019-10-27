WICHITA, Kan. — Nebraska lost 89-75 to Wichita State in a closed scrimmage Saturday afternoon.
The teams worked against full-court and zone defenses before the 40-minute scrimmage. In that, the Shockers dominated the undersized Huskers on the boards 51-36. WSU had 17 offensive rebounds and nine 3-pointers.
Neither team released a box score.
Junior college transfer Cam Mack led NU with 17 points and a team-high six rebounds and six assists. Seattle University transfer Matej Kavas was 5 for 8 from 3-point range and had 15 points. Junior college transfer Jervay Green added 14 points.
Junior college transfer Trey Wade — a 6-foot-6 guard — led Wichita State with 18 points with 11 rebounds. Erik Stevenson hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points.
The Shockers went 22-15 last season with a trip to the NIT semifinal. Coach Gregg Marshall returned three starters and seven total rotation players from that team.
“It was a great opportunity for us to play a big, strong, physical team like Wichita State,” Fred Hoiberg said in a press release. “I thought we had some good moments, and also had some things that we can certainly learn from today.”