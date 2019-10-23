LINCOLN — Nebraska has submitted a request to have junior Shamiel Stevenson immediately eligible, the forward confirmed Monday during the team’s media day.
Stevenson said he and the coaching staff feel good about the request and should hear back “pretty soon.”
Stevenson played one full season at Pittsburgh, then transferred to Nevada midway through last season. After Eric Musselman left Nevada for the head coaching job at Arkansas, Stevenson transferred to Nebraska.
As it stands, Stevenson would have to sit out one semester of this season. If the request is granted he’d be able to play at the start of the season.
Stevenson said he’s been preparing during practices as if that will be the case.
“It’s a little frustrating, and I’m anxious to know what’s going on,” Stevenson said. “But I’m feeling good about it.”
With Stevenson, Nebraska would add a 6-foot-7, 245-pound wing who says he’s the best rebounder on the team. Stevenson averaged 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a freshman at Pitt. His minutes dropped significantly his sophomore year, which led to the transfer to Nevada.
“I’m a versatile-type player, so I feel like I can do anything," Stevenson said. "Whatever the game's identity or whatever we need in the game, I can address it, whether it's rebounds, getting to the rim, defense."