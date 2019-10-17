D'Andre Davis, a 6-foot-5, 170-pound shooting forward from Indianapolis has decommitted from Nebraska.
Davis is a 4-star who was committed to Tim Miles, then reaffirmed his commitment to Fred Hoiberg after visiting for the spring football game last year.
He'll now reopen his recruitment.
He was previously recruited by former assistant Michael Lewis, who is now at UCLA. Davis holds offers from Ball State, Bradley, Evansville and Indiana State, and has been getting some interest from Power Five schools though no one has offered yet.
Nebraska now has one spot open in the 2020 class, which was full with Davis and 4-star Donovan Williams. Williams, of Lincoln North Star, is the No. 103 player in the country.
Tibet Gorener visited Nebraska recently for the Ohio State football game. He's a 4-star from Orange, California, and the No. 121 player in the 2020 class, according to 247sports.
The decommitment also opens up an option for a potential transfer, which Hoiberg and his staff likes to recruit.