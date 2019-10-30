LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg feels fine, thanks for asking.
“I do have a bad hip, though,” the Nebraska basketball coach joked on Monday.
His team made it out healthy after a scrimmage against Wichita State last weekend, too. The coaches have a few new teaching points after the 89-75 loss.
“It was the perfect game for us, just because the personnel of the team we faced was very similar to what we’ll see in conference play,” Hoiberg said. “They were big, strong, physical and had a size advantage at pretty much every position.”
That led to WSU outrebounding NU 51-36.
Junior Cam Mack led Nebraska with 17 points and a team-high six rebounds and six assists.
“He just brings a whole different element to our team,” Hoiberg said.
Nebraska fell into a hole early after missing five free throws that — in scrimmage rules — would’ve accounted for 10 points. The two teams practiced full-court-press drills and zone defense before the 40-minute scrimmage. Matej Kavas made 5 of 8 3-pointers for 15 points. Jervay Green scored 14.
The Shockers went 22-15 last season with a trip to the NIT semifinals. Coach Gregg Marshall returned three starters and seven rotation players from that team.
Hoiberg said he was more encouraged by his team’s urgency in transition. Thirty-four of the team’s 75 points were in transition, he said.
Other news from Monday:
» No update on Shamiel Stevenson, the 6-foot-6, 240-pound transfer from Nevada. Nebraska has submitted an immediate eligibility waiver request.
» Hoiberg said he has about 1,300 total plays in his playbook. The team put in six more at practice Monday morning.
» The Huskers will host Doane on Wednesday for an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Doane coach Ian McKeithen was hired by Hoiberg when Hoiberg was with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the late 2010s.