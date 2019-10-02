Waverly senior Mason Nieman became the second in-state walk-on commitment for Nebraska in as many days on Tuesday evening.
“It’s home,” Nieman said of his commitment. “I love being there every time I am there and I like talking with everyone when I am there. It is just awesome to be there and in that environment, especially when the game gets going.”
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete is likely to start his career at NU in the defensive backfield.
“I talked to (defensive quality control coach Jack) Cooper and coach (Scott) Frost at a camp this summer and they were leaning more towards DB.”
Nieman isn’t too concerned about what position he plays when he gets on campus.
“I just love playing football,” he said. “I don’t really care what position.”
In five games this season as the Vikings’ quarterback, Nieman has rushed for 688 yards on 77 carries for eight touchdowns. He also has a personal-best 4.5 second 40-yard dash and 36.6-inch vertical jump.
He chose Nebraska over scholarship offers from Division II schools Wayne State, Sioux Falls, UNK, Minnesota State-Moorhead and Minnesota State.
He has taken two game-day visits to Nebraska this season. The first was when NU hosted South Alabama and the second was Saturday when NU hosted Ohio State.
Nieman is the fifth known walk-on commit in NU’s 2020 class. He joins in-state players Nate Boerkircher (Aurora), Xavier Trevino (Lincoln Southeast) and Ashton Hausmann (Norris). Long snapper Camden Witucki (Grand Blanc, Michigan) is the other walk-on commit.