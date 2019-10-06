LINCOLN — Scott Frost gave some clarity as to why sophomore running back Maurice Washington spent Saturday’s first half on the bench.
“I held him out of the first half because of internal things and rules,” Frost said. “Mo is such a special player, but we need to be able to rely on him all the time, and that was my decision to hold him out the first half.”
This is the second time Washington has been suspended for a half. He missed the first 30 minutes of the opener against South Alabama as an on-field consequence related to the two criminal charges he faces in California. One of those charges is a felony for possession of a video of a person under 18 engaging in or simulating sexual conduct.
Washington’s next court date in California is Oct. 17.
“We won’t consider any conditional discipline for him until the matter is completely adjudicated,” Frost said after the South Alabama game. “The plan was to sit him the first half and play him in the second. He’ll play going forward, and I won’t have any other comment about it until it’s adjudicated in California.”
Washington had five carries for 1 yard in Saturday’s win, and one catch for a 2-yard loss.