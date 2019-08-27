LINCOLN — The availability of Nebraska running back Maurice Washington for Saturday’s season opener against South Alabama remains in question after coach Scott Frost said Monday the team has no more clarity surrounding Washington’s legal issues.
“We’ve got to wait and try to get more clarity and resolution before the week comes up,” Frost said. “Several people will try to sit down and make the best decision.”
Washington, 19, is accused of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington was not involved in the recording of the video or the sex act. One of the two charges he faces is a felony in California. His next date in Santa Clara County Court is Sept. 3 — three days after the South Alabama game.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is listed as the co-starter at running back and kick returner on NU’s depth chart.
Frost declined to give an update on how long it would take to decide whether Washington could play.
“There’s certain things that would lead to us absolutely not letting him play, and certain things that could happen that could lead us to considering it,” Frost said. “That still has to be worked through and we’re trying to gather information to make a good decision for this weekend.”
Frost said Washington’s legal issues “are being worked out by people who do that for a living.”
Senior running back Wyatt Mazour said teammates don’t know if Washington will play Saturday.
“No clue,” Mazour said. “I’m expecting him to play. We try to keep the distractions to the side and just focus on the game. We never talk about anything. I think he knows we all have his back and the coaches have his back, and we’re a family, so we hold each other accountable.”