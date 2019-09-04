Washington's court case delayed until October

The California case involving Nebraska running back Maurice Washington has been delayed again, this time until Oct. 17, when a preliminary hearing may be set, a court spokesman said Tuesday.
The preliminary hearing was to be set Tuesday in Santa Clara County Superior Court, but the scheduling of that hearing has been delayed, spokesman Benjamin Rada said.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost has said Washington will play until his legal case has been resolved. The decision, Frost said, was made in conjunction with the athletic department and university officials.
Washington, 19, is accused of sending a 10-second video to a former girlfriend showing that girl, then 15, performing oral sex.
Washington was not involved in the recording of the video or the sex act. The video was recorded in 2016, and Washington allegedly sent it in March 2018 when the two reconnected on social media.
He faces a felony charge of possession of a video of a person under 18 engaging in or simulating sexual conduct. He also is charged with one misdemeanor count of sharing a recording without the person’s consent.
A request for more information in the case prompted the continuation of an earlier hearing until July 25. Tuesday’s hearing was scheduled on that date.
At a preliminary hearing, judges decide whether a case should move forward after prosecutors present the evidence they have against a defendant.
The charges were filed against Washington in February. The Nebraska athletic department spoke last September to a California investigator who was trying to reach Washington, but NU said it didn’t know of the specifics of the allegations until February.
One boy connected with the assault received probation for distribution of child pornography after he sent a recording of the video to classmates, according to NBC Bay Area. He was not charged with sexual assault at the time. According to the report, the girl said she did not pursue charges at the time, but said the encounter was not consensual.
The Oct. 17 date falls during a bye week for the Huskers, between the Oct. 12 Minnesota game and the Oct. 26 game against Indiana.