LINCOLN — A closer look at the defining stats and figures from the Huskers' 34-7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.
* * *
6-20: Nebraska’s conversion rate on third and fourth down combined. NU was 6-16 on third downs and 0-4 on fourth downs.
145: JD Spielman caught three passes to push his career receptions total to 145. That moved the junior past Johnny Rodgers (143) into fifth place on the school’s career list.
0: Sacks from NU’s defense. Minnesota only threw 13 passes, but the Huskers weren’t close to harassing Tanner Morgan. Nebraska’s defense, as a whole, was not aggressive, with only three tackles for loss.
4: Straight drives in the second and third quarters that lasted less than two minutes. NU’s offense wasn’t bad early, and it was decent late after the game had been decided. But it was awful — 15 plays, 26 yards — in the middle of the game.
27: Before being injured, freshman receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (right) had two receptions. He now has 27 catches this season, the most ever by a Husker true freshman.