Each week, The World-Herald will track the Nebraska quarterback's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.
* * *
Two wow plays
We’re going to treat this one as if Nebraska had one collective quarterback. Overall, NU QBs were great, with 20 completions on 23 passes. We’ll give one wow play to Noah Vedral, who started the game, and one to Luke McCaffrey, who came out of the bullpen.
The opening drive by Vedral was football poetry. The Huskers moved the chains with ease and were sparked by a 45-yard pass on second-and-2 from Vedral to JD Spielman to set up the first touchdown.
The second came from McCaffrey on his first career touchdown. He rolled right, looked like he might run, then pulled up and tossed a ball at the pylon to Kanawai Noa, who tapped his feet and scored.
Basic stats
Vedral was 14 of 16 for 201 yards and ran for 21 yards and two scores. McCaffrey was 5 for 6 for 71 yards and one touchdown, plus 76 yards on the ground. (Spielman completed one pass for 22 yards to Vedral.)
Turnovers
Vedral fumbled in the red zone and gave Indiana some momentum.
Market indicator
Shrug emoji. How do you define it? The quarterbacks played well, with 272 total yards through the air. But a loss is a loss. Vedral couldn’t complete the comeback and Adrian Martinez remains out. So it’s a static market for now.