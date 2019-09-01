Two wow plays
Martinez’s two best plays came in the opening drive. The first was his second completion of the season, which went for 17 yards to JD Spielman on third and 14. Martinez stayed calm in the pocket and eased a throw over a defender to Spielman. On the next play, Martinez found tight end Jack Stoll wide open in the seam for 42 yards to the South Alabama 5.
He finished 13 for 22 for 178 yards passing and rushed for 6 yards on 13 carries. The completion to Stoll was his longest. His longest run was 10 yards.
Turnovers
He had one, but could’ve (should’ve) had three. On the first drive of the second half, Martinez forced a pass between three defenders, trying to find Maurice Washington.
Martinez Market indicator
Down. Something just seemed off about the sophomore Saturday, and Frost said as much. And Martinez admitted it. “There were probably around four or five throws that I could’ve made that I think would have made a big difference offensively for us,” Martinez said. “I obviously threw an interception, kind of shorted the ball there. I just need to step up as a leader and a football player out there on the field and do a better job.” Martinez wasn’t able to scramble out of the pocket like he did last year. He didn’t have a drive he dominated. He looked, well, average. Which isn’t what was expected heading into this season.