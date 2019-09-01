LINCOLN — Nebraska’s offensive game plan for Saturday’s season opener was more limited than in several games last season, coach Scott Frost said after NU’s 35-21 win over South Alabama.
The Huskers had new starters all over the field, including running back Dedrick Mills, receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, center Cameron Jurgens and left guard Trent Hixson.
“We actually went into the game with fewer plays than we went into a bunch of games in the second half of last year,” Frost said.
NU’s run game — 98 yards on 44 carries — was thwarted by strong play from the Jaguars’ defensive line and South Alabama’s willingness to overload against the run by moving a safety close to the line of scrimmage. While Frost praised South Alabama’s defensive plan, he also critiqued his offense.
“We’ve got to run the ball better than that,” he said.
Nebraska was often in “bad” second-down situations, Frost said. Eleven times in the first half, the Huskers had at least seven yards to gain on second down. Coaches aim to gain at least five on first down to set up manageable downs.
“It makes it hard to call a game when you’re not having success on first down,” Frost said.
Injury roundup
NU may have come out of the game with at least one notable injury, as safety Deontai Williams left in the first half after a big hit and did not return.
Frost does not typically disclose information about injuries unless they are season ending.
Kicker Barret Pickering missed Saturday’s game because of a minor injury, Frost said, that limited him in warmups. Freshman Dylan Jorgensen replaced Pickering. He made all of his extra point attempts and missed a 31-yard field goal because it was partially blocked.
“Kickers have one job — they’re supposed to kick, and they need to get warmed up to kick and make sure they stay healthy for the five plays they’re going to be in the game,” Frost quipped. “I’m being a little sarcastic, but I love Barret. He’s got a little tweak right now. We decided to hold him in this game.”
Frost said Jurgens, at center, was on a kind of snap limit to protect against aggravating his undisclosed injury. Will Farniok played the entire second half and Frost said Farniok and Jurgens both would prepare to play at Colorado.
Blackshirts were eating
Darrion Daniels can cook, and a halftime promise he made to NU’s defensive backs likely means he’s got a big meal to make in the future.
“I told them, ‘Hey, first person who gets a pick, I got something for you,’” Daniels said. “They was all like, ‘Oh, word?’ ”
The first defensive series of the second half, Eric Lee intercepted a pass and returned it to the end zone for a touchdown.
“That’s fun,” Daniels said. “That’s what we do. We really push each other — challenge each other to rise to the occasion.”
Looking ahead to Colorado
Nose tackle Darrion Daniels wasn’t at Nebraska last year. But he already has a distaste for the next opponent.
The graduate transfer from Oklahoma State and NU captain has heard from teammates and coaches that they don’t like Colorado. So the 6-foot-4, 340-pound defensive lineman is going on record with the same stance.
Watching film, Daniels thinks the Huskers were the more talented group in the 2018 game that CU won in the final minutes. So factor in the offseason improvement, and he’s feeling bullish about the Huskers’ chances in the mountains next weekend.
“If we were the better team last year, I know we’re the better team this year,” Daniels said. “So we’re going to watch some film on them and come up with a good game plan. And I’m just ready to go and kick some ass, to be honest with you.”
Safety Eric Lee, who played high school football in Denver, said the game is “circled on my schedule.” He knows plenty of Buffaloes who he wants to get back for the 2018 heartbreak.
“I have a lot of family, a lot of friends there,” Lee said. “Excited to beat CU and see all my family and friends afterward.”
A first for Alex Davis
Alex Davis didn’t play organized football until he was a high school senior. But he still finds it amazing he had never scored a touchdown that counted until Saturday.
The moment felt like slow motion for the senior outside linebacker from Riviera Beach, Florida. Cam Taylor drilled South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the ball seemed to hang in the air forever before Davis dove on it in the end zone to put Nebraska ahead 35-21.
Davis, who recorded one tackle Saturday, said he didn’t have any preconceived celebration. After all, he wasn’t sure this would ever happen.
“I was just glad that we got another touchdown, we secured it, and the defense was about to come back on again,” Davis said.
Mills back on top
Mills has been in the end zone before. He did it 19 times last year at Garden City (Kan.) Community College and 12 times for Georgia Tech in 2016.
But to score twice — both times from 1 yard out — in a sellout atmosphere? The 5-11, 220-pound bruiser called the experience “lovely.”
“It feels good to be back on this level, running the ball and doing what I know how to do,” Mills said.
The junior was Nebraska’s leading rusher, churning out 44 yards on 15 carries (2.9). He plunged ahead to score on the game’s opening drive and again in the second quarter, running between the tackles where few Husker rushers had success Saturday.
“I’m telling myself, I’m telling my O-line, I’m telling my quarterback, ‘I’m gonna get in here. I’m gonna get in the end zone,’” Mills said. “That’s what I did both times.”
Stoll: ‘Gonna clean up’ offense
Tight end Jack Stoll was shown on the ESPN screen bleeding after a hit in the first quarter. He also didn’t catch a pass after the 13:39 mark of the second quarter.
He’s good, though, he said.
“Yeah, no problems, typical game, a little sore,” Stoll said. “You know, on one of the plays I think the chin strap came up and she wouldn’t stop bleeding there for a little bit but we got it contained, put a few paper towels in there and just went back out there.”
Stoll was Nebraska’s leading receiver Saturday, with three catches for 66 yards. A 42-yard pass play from Adrian Martinez up the seam put Nebraska in scoring position on that first drive. That ended in a score from Mills. After that, Nebraska’s offense sputtered.
“Coming off that first drive I definitely thought we were gonna go out there and put up more points than we did,” Stoll said. “I can tell you, offensively, we’re not feeling too good. It’s one of those deals where, like I said, absolutely unacceptable what we did out there today and we’re gonna clean up everything we can.”
Domann didn’t miss often
JoJo Domann missed his first tackle of the day in the backfield.
He didn’t miss many more after that.
The junior outside linebacker finished with four total, including two for loss, and added a pass breakup. In the second quarter, he nearly had an interception on second down, then cleaned up a play in the backfield to force a punt.
The missed tackle “made me hit the guy even harder the next play,” Domann said. “So, really just trying to capitalize on your opportunities and playing fast, playing fearless.”
Domann showed up to fall camp late due to an undisclosed injury. But he looked healthy Saturday.
Did that earn him a Blackshirt?
“I haven’t even thought that far yet,” he said. “If I didn’t? Great. If I did? God is good, you know? I’m gonna get it the next week. So I haven’t even thought about that. That’s up to (defensive coordinator Erik Chinander) and Frost and whoever.”
Wan’Dale racks up yards
Robinson, a true freshman, led NU with 131 all-purpose yards in his first start.
He opened the game with a bobbled kickoff return, but finished with 21 rushing yards, 33 receiving yards and 77 return yards.
“I felt like it went really well,” he said. “Got that first jitter out but after that I felt really, really good about the way I played.”
The four-star recruit from Kentucky said switching between receiver and running back was normal, since he did the same in high school.
“I feel like it’s pretty easy,” he said. “I feel like it hasn’t been that big of a transition for me to do that.”
Turnovers leave Jackson smiling
It was hard to wipe the smile off Lamar Jackson’s face Saturday.
He tried, with cameras in his face. But he broke quickly while oozing about the play of NU’s defensive backs, who forced all five of South Alabama’s turnovers.
“I was out there just having the time of my life being with my brothers to my left and my right, just balling as a defense,” Jackson said.
Jackson himself forced a fumble on a corner blitz.
“I’m happy we were able to pull some slack from the offense and be able to dominate and win the first game.”
Quick hits
» Tight end Austin Allen said South Alabama showed defensive formations “we didn’t necessarily think they would. But NU adjusted to the odd front as the game went on.
» Daniels said he expects the offense to show fight this week because it did throughout fall camp. He and Jurgens, the center, “got into it” a few times as did multiple players in live situations.
“When (a coach) says we’re going live, in the back of my head I’m like ‘Either I’m going to have to break something up or I’m going to have to start something,’” Daniels said. “That’s the mindset.”