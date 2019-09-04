Husker fans can still be part of the game-day experience, even if they weren't lucky enough to snag a ticket to the Nebraska-Colorado game.
A tailgate party in Boulder will have fans chowing down on Runza sandwiches and, for a brief time, they can get drinks served up by former Husker players.
The party on Sept. 7 will bring a little bit of Lincoln to the mountains. It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 30 minutes after the game. It's hosted by Lincoln-based Blur Parties. Coloradans for Nebraska, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumni chapter, is helping with the event.
It's fun to host the team in Colorado again, said Wendy Frenzel, past president of Coloradans for Nebraska. Frenzel, a '95 UNL grad, estimates that the group has about 3,000 members.
"There's going to be so many Nebraska fans here, I'm hoping the stadium feels like it's back in Nebraska," she said. "It's always great to have that energy and have everybody swept up in that."
The Week Two matchup will mark the first time the Huskers will be back in Boulder in a decade. Last season Colorado won 33-28 in Lincoln.
The event, open to all ages, is capped at 2,000 party-goers. Tickets range from $50 to $95. Lunch, including regular and cheese Runzas, and drink tickets can be purchased, too.
Other events that weekend include a Football Fridays pep rally, watch parties and a sneak peek at a documentary chronicling Nebraska football in the 90s.
Football Fridays. This family-friendly event from the Nebraska Alumni Association helps Husker fans connect before the big game. It features games, giveaways and entertainment as well as food and drink for purchase. The event is free and open to the public, but limited seating is available. It's set from 5 to 7 p.m. Mountain time on Sept. 6 at Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake St. in Denver.
Day By Day sneak peek. Get an early look at Day By Day, a documentary chronicling 90s Husker football. Some former Huskers will be in attendance. The event on Sept. 6 runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Mountain time at Embassy Suites, 2601 Canyon Blvd., in Boulder. Tickets for the event, which is capped at 400 guests, are $100.
Watch parties. Coloradans for Nebraska, a UNL alumni chapter, hosts a number of watch parties in the state. Find a full list at co4nu.com.