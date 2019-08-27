Huskers Wan'Dale Robinson

True freshman Wan'Dale Robinson is listed as a starting wide receiver on the Huskers' depth chart.

 World-Herald Service

Nebraska football on Monday released its season-opening depth chart, which included two freshman starters and just a handful of "OR" designations on it.

A few notes from it:

» Two freshmen — center Cameron Jurgens and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson — are listed as starters. While both were limited in training camp at times due to injury, Jurgens and Robinson both impressed coaches with their skill sets.

» Cal transfer Kanawai Noa is also listed as a starting receiver.

» Dedrick Mills and Maurice Washington are listed as co-starters at running back.

» Twins Carlos and Khalil Davis are listed as starters at defensive end. Deontre Thomas and Ben Stille, respectively, are their backups.

» Caleb Tannor and JoJo Domann are listed as co-starters at strongside outside linebacker, while Alex Davis is the starter at weakside outside linebacker.

» Will Honas and Collin Miller are listed as co-starters at one inside linebacker spot.

» The starting offensive line, from left to right: Brenden Jaimes, Trent Hixson, Jurgens, Boe Wilson and Matt Farniok.

» Walk-ons who cracked the two-deep on offense and defense: co-No. 2 receiver Kade Warner, co-No. 2 running back Wyatt Mazour, No. 2 inside linebacker Joseph Johnson and No. 2 safety Isaiah Stalbird.

» Washington and Robinson are both listed atop the depth chart at kick returner. JD Spielman is the top punt returner.

» Top specialists are Barret Pickering (kicker), Isaac Armstrong (punter) and Chase Urbach (snapper).

Tags

In other news

Martinez made a play that Frost has never seen from a QB

Martinez made a play that Frost has never seen from a QB

Seven true freshmen made the Nebraska depth chart.Only two were on defense. One was Scottsbluff native Garrett Nelson at outside linebacker.“He’s just different,” fellow outside linebacker Alex Davis said. “He wants to play right now. He shows it in the weight room, in film he asks a thousan…

Stoll's goal? A lot of points; Receivers developing depth

Stoll's goal? A lot of points; Receivers developing depth

LINCOLN — The defensive side of the ball has more proven, vocal leaders than the offense. The line is stacked, the corners are among the best in the conference, the linebackers are trash talkers, and the safeties are young, but fierce and talented.