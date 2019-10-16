Nebraska plans to cover Ireland with a sea of Husker red

LINCOLN — There might have been 50 people in the Big Ten meeting. But John Anthony, as he pitched the potential of a league team playing a game in Ireland, only had eyes for Bill Moos, the athletic director who represented the team he wanted most.
Nebraska.
“The beauty of the ball,” Anthony said of the Huskers.
His company, Anthony Travel, partners with NU for its road game trips, and Anthony represents Irish American Events Limited, which is instrumental in finding teams for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Series.
Anthony also is a resident of South Bend, Indiana. Home of Notre Dame. He was in the stands that day Nebraska took over the Fighting Irish’s stadium in 2000. He hasn’t forgotten.
“Nobody can match Nebraska fans with how you travel,” Anthony said.
NU’s fan support was the driving force behind the Huskers getting the invite for the 2021 slot of the five-game series. The game against Illinois was announced Monday. Nebraska fans, Anthony said, set a single-day record for sales “by a considerable margin.” He challenged them to set their sights on the 28,000 Notre Dame fans who made the trip to Dublin in 2012.
Moos expects NU to surpass that figure.
“We’ll turn that beautiful green country into Husker red,” Moos said.
He’s never been to Ireland, and neither has Scott Frost. When Moos was first approached about the trip in 2017, Frost wasn’t even Nebraska’s coach yet.
But Frost had the immediate impulse to say yes when he learned about the game, especially from an educational and cultural standpoint. He talked to one current Husker player — running back Dedrick Mills — and two current Husker coaches — Travis Fisher and Sean Beckton — who have been a part of games in Ireland. All three raved about it.
“It’s going to be a special week for us,” said Frost, who wants to see as much of the country as he can, play a round of golf and get the team as much time in Ireland as possible.
Nebraska will begin training camp a week early in 2021 to accommodate the Week Zero game, then use the regular opening week of the season as a bye.
The five-game series is lucrative for Ireland. Padraic O’Kane of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic organizing committee said between 2020 and 2024, more than 120,000 Americans will make the trip for the series and spend a quarter-billion Euros.
The key to landing Nebraska, Anthony said, was finding a team willing to give up a home game. Anthony wouldn’t ask NU to do so. Husker home games are so financially lucrative, Anthony said, that Aer Lingus could never compensate the Huskers enough to make them whole from the loss of a home date.
So before NU was even approached, Anthony locked in Illinois, whose athletic director, Josh Whitman, is a “smart guy” who gets the advantage of the Illini making the trip, Anthony said. Whitman didn’t want to play a Big Ten East team there, so they focused on the Big Ten West.
Whitman’s first choice? Well, it wasn’t Nebraska. But Anthony knew Illinois had to be paired with a team that would travel exceedingly well.
“We eventually got back to Nebraska,” Anthony said.
The beauty of the ball.