LINCOLN — Running back Maurice Washington will be a game-time decision on whether he plays or sits out with a pending felony charge, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Thursday.
Frost said the sophomore has practiced all week with the intention of playing, but the final call is with university officials ahead of Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff against South Alabama.
"The ball's not in his court, it's in our court for the university and football program to decide," Frost said. "But he's been doing a great job doing everything we ask him to in fall camp. So he'll be ready if that's the decision that's made."
» Frost had nothing to add to Wednesday's announcement that receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone are indefinitely suspended.
» Frost said the fact that game-week prep and the first week of classes began at the same time may be the reason for practices he was "not as happy" with Tuesday and Wednesday. But the Huskers bounced back with a strong workout Thursday.
"Today was really good," Frost said. "So I think our guys are dialed in and ready to go and anxious to play a football game."
» Frost said he hopes fans see players moving fast in all three phases of the game Saturday. The other thing he wants to see in the opener is more takeaways and fewer turnovers from the offense. He added that Nebraska will be successful if it plays the way it has practiced throughout August.
» A number of players remain "on the fence" regarding their potential redshirt status, Frost said. Those include multiple true freshmen defensive backs who didn't make the two-deep. Asked specifically about true freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey, Frost said McCaffrey has exceeded his expectations with a "phenomenal" camp and hopes to be able to redshirt him.
» No further scholarships have been awarded to walk-ons, Frost said. Nebraska has two available to give and coaches will continue to discuss possible candidates.
» Nebraska coaches won't get out to see high school games this Friday, instead opting to focus on making sure their own team is ready to go. But Frost said the staff plans to take full advantage of two scheduled bye weeks to get out and recruit.