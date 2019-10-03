Student athletes field countless questions about their sport of choice for the press. Yet outside their athletic fame, they're just people, too.
We've written a list of questions to shake up the students' interview routines and allow our readers to know each player a little more personally.
This week, we interviewed Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Q: What is your go-to procrastination method?
A: Well when it comes to homework, I'll watch some "Family Guy" or football or a movie or something.
Q: What crazy Nebraska weather have you weathered?
A: Between blizzards and just crazy snow storms and stuff... I'd just say that wind is what really gets to you when you're trying to walking to class and getting pushed over by the wind.
Q: What's the last thing that made you laugh?
A: Probably just that press conference right there. Talking about Coach (Scott) Frost and my accounting homework and just how fun that is.
Q: What meal can you cook best?
A: A bowl of cereal. Does that count? I'm not really a good chef, you know. I can throw something on a barbeque, do something like that.
Q: What was the last song you listened to?
A: It was "Summertime" by Kenny Chesney.
Q: If you made a podcast not about football, what would it be about?
A: It would definitely be about movies. It'd just be about T.V. shows and movies and stuff like that. It's always been really interesting to me.
Q: What are some of your favorite movies?
A: Probably Good Will Hunting, Shawshank Redemption, and Remember the Titans.
Q: If someone made a meme of you, what would it be?
A: What is that like cat one? You know the cat that has its hands out like this, like palms up? If you don't know that, look that up. That'd be me just doing this.
Q: What's the weirdest thing someone has said to you on social media?
A: There's been too many things to even name one specifically. But I think Nebraska fans are great and they're always active.
Q: What was the last gift you gave?
A: I'm not even sure. For someone's birthday you just get someone a card or do something like that. Candy. Nothing crazy.
Q: What's something your 10-year-old self would be surprised to know about you now?
A: I don't know if I'd be surprised, but it's just a dream come true that I made it a D-I college and I'm playing quarterback and that I'm doing all the things that I aspired to do when I was ten.