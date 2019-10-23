LINCOLN — Barret Pickering returned to the depth chart Monday. Nebraska’s preferred starting kicker has also returned to his craft in practice.
Jovan Dewitt, who coordinates special teams, said the sophomore has “looked good” during workouts this week. The team is keeping him on a “kick count,” holding him to 20 on Monday and a few more Tuesday. NU is also limiting his range as he slowly reintegrates into a routine.
Is there a possibility Pickering will make his season debut this weekend?
“Oh, yeah,” Dewitt said. “For sure, for sure.”
Nebraska has already started three kickers in seven games while its scholarship man has been injured. The team collectively has made just 4 of 10 field-goal attempts for a success percentage that ranks 124th nationally.
Pickering is listed as the No. 2 kicker on the depth chart behind safety-turned-kicker Lane McCallum. Dewitt said it’s still too soon to determine whether Pickering might redshirt.
“I think we all know that he can kick in a game,” Dewitt said of Pickering. “It’s just, we gotta make sure he’s healthy enough to be able to do it. I don’t want to expose a kid to injury if it’s not needed to do that.”
In other injury news, there's no update on the status of Adrian Martinez or Noah Vedral.
The two quarterbacks walked past the media after practice Tuesday. Martinez missed the loss to Minnesota with a knee injury. He had a brace on his left knee after practice, and both quarterbacks were in pads.
Vedral did not finish the game at Minnesota after a hard tackle in the red zone. Andrew Bunch finished the game at quarterback. On Monday, when asked how Vedral was practicing, Scott Frost answered that Vedral played well against Minnesota.
Some other notes from practice:
» Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Nebraska probably doesn't deserve to wear the alternate Blackshirt jerseys against Indiana after the 34-7 loss to Minnesota. But they will anyway, and will try to uphold the reputation.
Chinander said Indiana plays a similar style offense to Nebraska, even with a backup quarterback. Indiana scores 33.4 points per game, good for sixth in the Big Ten.
» Caleb Tannor is a little "dinged up," Chinander said, so freshman Garrett Nelson will take over his snaps in practice and in games.
» Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said he liked what he saw during the bye week "for the most part."
» Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers both had good practices during the bye, and expects both to play more in the final five games.