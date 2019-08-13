Jahkeem Green has made it official.
The touted defensive lineman from Highland (Kan.) Community College formally became a Husker on Monday by signing his paperwork to be placed on scholarship, Green confirmed to The World-Herald. Green’s name also appears on UNL’s online student directory. He completed his summer online coursework late last month but had to wait for final grades to post and transcripts to be sent to Nebraska.
NU will hold its 10th practice of fall camp Tuesday, after which defensive coaches and players will speak to the media.
Green still has various standard medical tests to complete, but it appears he’ll likely join his new teammates on the field in the next few days.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman from Sumter, South Carolina, has three years to play two.
He was originally committed to South Carolina, but an academic technicality prevented him from playing in the SEC. He committed to Nebraska on the weekend of the spring game, but officially visited Texas Tech during the summer. The notoriously quiet Green didn’t reaffirm his pledge to Nebraska until messaging one word — “Nebraska” — to The World-Herald when asked for confirmation of his plans July 31.
The sixth-ranked juco D-lineman in the 2019 cycle, according to 247Sports, made 49 tackles (four for loss) as a freshman nose tackle and 67 (seven for loss) last fall at end. Nebraska views Green as an end.