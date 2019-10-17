LINCOLN — Nebraska will pay Southeastern Louisiana $600,000 to play at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021, according to a university contract.
Southeastern Louisiana is an FCS team filling a slot vacated by Illinois, which will play the Huskers in Ireland on Aug. 28, 2021.
The cost for the game is typical for FCS contracts.
The Big Ten had pushed against league teams scheduling FCS foes until it became clear the College Football Playoff committee and pollsters weren’t penalizing other teams for facing FCS competition, nor elevating Big Ten teams in the rankings for avoiding those opponents.
Nebraska will get 10,000 tickets for the game in Ireland, according to its contract with Irish-American Events Limited, which is organizing the five-year Aer Lingus College Football Classic series.
Nebraska is required to bring a minimum of 70 band members and cheerleaders to Dublin for the week and will leave for the game in Ireland on Aug. 24.