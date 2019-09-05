In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) walks off the field following a 35-21 win against against South Alabama in an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb. The co-No. 25 Cornhuskers are revved up to play their old Big Eight/Big 12 rivals after a sluggish offensive performance against South Alabama. Martinez must be much better if Nebraska is going to win a road game for the first time under second-year coach Scott Frost.